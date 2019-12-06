Nokia 2.3 with 6.2-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras launched

As expected, HMD Global has launched the Nokia 2.3 as its newest entry-level smartphone. At an event held in Cairo last night, the company made Nokia 2.3 official as the successor to Nokia 2.2. The smartphone builds on the design language seen with Nokia 7.2 but retains the price of its predecessor. The company did not launch the Nokia 8.2 or Nokia 5.2, which were rumored to debut alongside the Nokia 2.3 at the event yesterday.

Nokia 2.3: Price, Specifications

Nokia 2.3 builds on the minimalist design language seen on other HMD Global-made Nokia smartphones. In fact, it borrows a lot of design cues from the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2, which were critically acclaimed for their craftsmanship. The smartphone is made out of polymer with a metal casing inside. In Egypt and other African markets, the smartphone is now available at a global retail price of €109 (around Rs 8,600). The smartphone is expected to launch in India soon and should be priced around Rs 7,000 to remain competitive.

HMD Global has not announced the launch date for the device in India just yet. In terms of specifications, we are looking at a 6.2-inch HD+ display at the front with noticeable bezels on all sides. Like other Nokia smartphones, there is also now a dedicated Google Assistant button, which is a first for this series. The Finnish company says the back of the device has a 3D nano-textured cover for additional grip. It comes in three colors – cyan green, sand and charcoal. The Nokia 2.3 is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 chipset coupled with 2GB or RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.

It sports dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main shooter with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture that also supports face unlock. The smartphone runs Android Pie out of the box and is said to be Android 10 ready. Nokia 2.3 is Android One certified and promises two years of software updates and three years of monthly security updates. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery but does not support fast charging. The low-end device does look promising but it will have a tough time against Chinese competitors in market like India.

