comscore Nokia 2.3 with 6.2-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras launched
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 2.3 with 6.2-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras and 4,000mAh battery launched: Price, Specifications
News

Nokia 2.3 with 6.2-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras and 4,000mAh battery launched: Price, Specifications

News

Nokia 2.3 is an entry-level Android One smartphone promising two years of software updates and three years of security updates.

  • Published: December 6, 2019 8:48 AM IST
Nokia 2.3

Photo: Nokia

As expected, HMD Global has launched the Nokia 2.3 as its newest entry-level smartphone. At an event held in Cairo last night, the company made Nokia 2.3 official as the successor to Nokia 2.2. The smartphone builds on the design language seen with Nokia 7.2 but retains the price of its predecessor. The company did not launch the Nokia 8.2 or Nokia 5.2, which were rumored to debut alongside the Nokia 2.3 at the event yesterday.

Nokia 2.3: Price, Specifications

Nokia 2.3 builds on the minimalist design language seen on other HMD Global-made Nokia smartphones. In fact, it borrows a lot of design cues from the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2, which were critically acclaimed for their craftsmanship. The smartphone is made out of polymer with a metal casing inside. In Egypt and other African markets, the smartphone is now available at a global retail price of €109 (around Rs 8,600). The smartphone is expected to launch in India soon and should be priced around Rs 7,000 to remain competitive.

Watch: Top smartphones to launch in December 2019

HMD Global has not announced the launch date for the device in India just yet. In terms of specifications, we are looking at a 6.2-inch HD+ display at the front with noticeable bezels on all sides. Like other Nokia smartphones, there is also now a dedicated Google Assistant button, which is a first for this series. The Finnish company says the back of the device has a 3D nano-textured cover for additional grip. It comes in three colors – cyan green, sand and charcoal. The Nokia 2.3 is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 chipset coupled with 2GB or RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in December 2019: Redmi Note 8, Realme 5s and more

Also Read

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in December 2019: Redmi Note 8, Realme 5s and more

It sports dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main shooter with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture that also supports face unlock. The smartphone runs Android Pie out of the box and is said to be Android 10 ready. Nokia 2.3 is Android One certified and promises two years of software updates and three years of monthly security updates. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery but does not support fast charging. The low-end device does look promising but it will have a tough time against Chinese competitors in market like India.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 6, 2019 8:48 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Nokia 2.2

Nokia 2.2

6999

Android 9 Pie
MediaTek Helio A22 SoC
13MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Best Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia phones under Rs 20,000 to buy in India in December 2019
Top Products
Best Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia phones under Rs 20,000 to buy in India in December 2019
MG ZS EV all-electric internet SUV unveiled in India, launch in January 2020

News

MG ZS EV all-electric internet SUV unveiled in India, launch in January 2020

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: New Prepaid plans compared

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: New Prepaid plans compared

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

Review

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

GOQii VitalPro, RunGPS Pro smartwatches launched in India

News

GOQii VitalPro, RunGPS Pro smartwatches launched in India

Most Popular

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Nokia 2.3 with 6.2-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras launched

MG ZS EV all-electric internet SUV unveiled in India, launch in January 2020

GOQii VitalPro, RunGPS Pro smartwatches launched in India

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3a facing crash issues with the latest December security update

Huawei Nova 6 series with 5G, dual punch hole display, Kirin 990 SoC launched: Check features

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: New Prepaid plans compared

Charging Speed Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Top 5 Features

Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 2.3 with 6.2-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras launched

News

Nokia 2.3 with 6.2-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras launched
Nokia 4.2, Nokia 5.1 Plus get November 2019 security patch with the latest update

News

Nokia 4.2, Nokia 5.1 Plus get November 2019 security patch with the latest update
Motorola One Hyper likely to launch on December 3

News

Motorola One Hyper likely to launch on December 3
Nokia 2.3 price leaked by online retailer

News

Nokia 2.3 price leaked by online retailer
Nokia phone discounts up to Rs 5,000 available during Black Friday Sale: How to redeem

Deals

Nokia phone discounts up to Rs 5,000 available during Black Friday Sale: How to redeem

हिंदी समाचार

Best Phones under Rs 20,000: ये हैं 20 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत के 10 बेस्ट फोन

Huawei Nova 6 फोन के 5G और 4G वेरिएंट लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Huawei Watch GT 2 भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Vivo IQOO Neo 855 Racing Edition चीन में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Instagram में नए यूजर्स को बतानी होगी डेट ऑफ बर्थ

News

Nokia 2.3 with 6.2-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras launched
News
Nokia 2.3 with 6.2-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras launched
MG ZS EV all-electric internet SUV unveiled in India, launch in January 2020

News

MG ZS EV all-electric internet SUV unveiled in India, launch in January 2020
GOQii VitalPro, RunGPS Pro smartwatches launched in India

News

GOQii VitalPro, RunGPS Pro smartwatches launched in India
Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3a facing crash issues with the latest December security update

News

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3a facing crash issues with the latest December security update
Huawei Nova 6 series with 5G, dual punch hole display, Kirin 990 SoC launched: Check features

News

Huawei Nova 6 series with 5G, dual punch hole display, Kirin 990 SoC launched: Check features