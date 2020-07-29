HMD Global is set to launch a new range of Nokia phones very soon. And after getting information about Nokia 9.3 Pureview and Nokia 6.3, we have an update on the 2.4. This will be an entry-level product for the brand. As per rumours, we expect to see all these phones launching in this or most likely the next quarter of 2020. Also Read - Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2.3 get July 2020 security update

So to match this timeline, we now have details about the Nokia 2.4. The product has been listed on a Canadian certification website. Over here, you get a clearer idea about the specifications of the phone. Also Read - Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 phone launch details revealed

Watch: BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Nokia 2.4 specifications

The phone is expected to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The Nokia 2.4 will most likely come powered by octa-core Mediatek Helio P22 processor. It will run on stock Android 10 out of the box. The chipset will be paired with 2GB RAM and should be offered in 32GB and 64GB variants. The phone will pack a triple rear camera setup with 13-megapixel, 2-megapixel, and 5-megapixel sensors. On the front, we expect an 8-megapixel camera which will be housed inside the waterdrop notch. And finally, you will have a 4,500mAh battery backing up the device. Also Read - Nokia 5.3 gets July 2020 Google security patch

HMD Global is set to have a busy end of 2020. The brand may launch three new smartphones this year, and now you have fourth added to the list. As per new reports, all these smartphones could launch at the end of the third quarter or early fourth quarter this year. The company is on track to launch these smartphones and is also testing the new smartphone. Earlier reports indicated that this smartphone could be launched in August or September. And even if there is a delay in the launch, expect HMD Global to introduce them by the fourth quarter.

The company has failed to make its mark in the segment, falling below the price-and-hardware value that Chinese mobile brands offer. So we’re hoping HMD Global can finally make things right and give us powerful yet affordable products.