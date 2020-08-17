Nokia 2.4 color and memory options revealed in new leaks

We have heard about the entry-level smartphone from HMD Global called Nokia 2.4 for a long time. Now, a new leak gives us some information about the alleged device. The new leak of Nokia 2.4 comes from the folks at Nokia Power User who reveals the memory variant and also some color choices that this smartphone might have. Also Read - Nokia 6.3, 7.3 5G and 9.3 PureView now tipped to launch in late 2020

Based on the reports, HMD Global is planning to release a 2GB RAM variant in the Nokia 2.4 smartphone. This is in line with what we found on Geekbench a while back, and it is paired with 32GB of internal storage. Also Read - Nokia 5.3 listed on official India website ahead of launch: Check full specifications

But that’s not the only version we will be looking at. As sources also say that there is another variant of this smartphone which has 3GB of RAM and is coupled with 64GB of internal storage. Regarding color choices, the Nokia 2.4 smartphone is expected to come in three colors consisting of Gray, Blue, and Purple. Also Read - Nokia 2.4 details revealed online

Leaked Nokia 2.4 specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, it is reported that the Nokia 2.4 will come powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The phone has a length and width of 165.85 x 76.3mm, respectively, which leads to a screen size of 6.5 inches.

Furthermore, the successor of the Nokia 2.3 will have a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel camera. There is also a 5-megapixel camera on the front for taking selfies or video calls.

Meanwhile, to keep it running, the smartphone will run the Android 10 OS and has a 4,500 mAh battery. It is bigger than the Nokia 2.3 that packs a 4,000 mAh battery. When this Nokia 2.4 smartphone will launch is still unknown, but we will probably see HMD Global unveiled next month at the IFA 2020 event along with several other new Nokia devices.

Nokia 2.4 itself has several model numbers, such as TA-1270, TA-1274, TA-1275, and TA-1777. This suggests that the phone is ready to be shipped to more markets, particularly the device with model number TA-1270, which is a Dual-SIM edition.