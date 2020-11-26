Nokia 2.4 launched in India, price starts at Rs 10,3999

HMD Global has launched the Nokia 2.4 in India today. The price of the new Nokia device starts at Rs 10,399 for the 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The smartphone is available in the global market for the past few months now. Some of the key specifications of the Nokia 2.4 include a 6.5-inch HD+ screen, dual rear cameras, octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, a 5-megapixel front camera, among others. Also Read - Want a good camera phone this festive season? Here are top 5 options under Rs 20,000

Nokia 2.4 price in India, availability

The Nokia 2.4 will be available in the country starting December 4 on Amazon.in and Flipkart, and at retail outlets across India. The phone will be available online exclusively on Nokia.com/phones starting November 26. The Nokia 2.4 is available in three colour options including Dusk, Fjord and Charcoal. Also Read - HMD Global teases Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4 India launch details

HMD Global said that the first 100 customers purchasing the Nokia 2.4 from Nokia.com between November 26 12:00 noon and December 4 11:59 pm will receive a 007 merchandise hamper comprising 007 special edition bottle, cap and metal keychain. Also Read - Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones launched: Check details here

The Nokia 2.4 customers on Jio would be entitled to benefits worth Rs 3,550 including cashback of Rs 2,000 on the prepaid recharge of Rs 349 plan and Rs 1,550 worth vouchers from partners. This offer is applicable to new as well as existing Jio subscribers.

Nokia 2.4 specifications

The Nokia 2.4 comes packed with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with screen resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired 3GB of RAM + 64GB internal storage and comes with expandable storage option up to 512GB storage. The Nokia device includes dual-SIM support and runs on Android 10 and is promised to receive two years of OS updates, including Android 11 and Android 12.

On the camera front, the Nokia 2.4 includes a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.4 lens with selfies. The phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dedicated Google Assistant button. There is also a massive 4,500mAh battery that HMGD Global claims to deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge.