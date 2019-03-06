comscore
Nokia 2 finally gets Android Oreo update but there is a catch

Nokia 2 was launched with Android Nougat and is not part of Android Go program.

  • Published: March 6, 2019 9:22 AM IST
HMD Global, the Finnish company with license to sell Nokia-branded smartphones, has finally released Android Oreo update for its entry-level Nokia 2 smartphone. The company had promised to release Oreo update for the device and is now delivering on that promise. To recall, the Nokia 2 was launched by HMD Global in 2017 and it came with Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Soon after its launch, the company announced that it will release Android 8.1 Oreo update and will skip the Android 8.0 Oreo update. The Finnish company had also announced that all of its smartphones in the Nokia 3 series and above will be part of Android One program while those below will be part of Android Go program.

In the case of Nokia 2, however, the company took exception and said it cannot be moved to Android Oreo (Go Edition) and will instead remain part of Android. Now, HMD Global has released Oreo update for Nokia 2 and it says the update has been released after working with Google and Qualcomm to enable chip and software level support. If you own a Nokia 2 and plan to upgrade then you must note that this update comes at the cost of snappy performance.

Android Oreo requires more system memory than Android Nougat and as a result, it results in trade off on snappy performance of the device when compared to Android Nougat. HMD Global is also providing the update as a manual option as opposed to it being an over-the-air update. Here is how you can download the Android 8.1 Oreo update on Nokia 2:

Step 1: Go to Android update page for Nokia 2 (https://www.nokia.com/phones/en_int/nokia-2-upgrade/) and sign in with your Nokia account.

Step 2: Validate your device with your IMEI code and then enter you network operator’s name and add your location.

Step 3: Agree to the “Android Oreo for Nokia 2 software license terms”.

Step 4: Once completed, simply select the Request OTA button which will push the update to your phone.

Step 5: After the above step, you will get a notification for Android 8.1 Oreo OTA update.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 First Look

The company has also confirmed that it is currently unable to offer Android Oreo for new users of the Nokia 2 to operators such as Movistar Ecuador, Tigo Guatemala, Greece Cosmot, Telekom Romania, DiGI RO, Orange Romania and Swisscom. The update won’t be available in countries namely, Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland (Except Vodafone Ireland), Israel, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Peru, Poland, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uruguay, reports FoneArena.

  • Published Date: March 6, 2019 9:22 AM IST

