Nokia 2 update rolls out with February Android Security patch

Nokia 2 is the latest smartphone to get the update after the likes of Nokia 8, Nokia 3 and Nokia 5.1.

  • Published: February 15, 2019 12:12 PM IST
Earlier this month, Google started rolling out an OTA update for Pixel and select Nexus smartphones, which brought with it the February Android security patch. A couple of days later, HMD Global started rolling out the February security patch for its Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 8 and Nokia 3 smartphones. Now, Nokia 2 is the latest device to get the latest February security patch.

The OTA update only includes the latest security patch and a few bug fixes, NPU reports. If you own a Nokia 2, you can head over to Settings -> About phone -> Software updates. The changelog mentions that the update brings a critical fix for a security vulnerability that was found in Media framework that could enable attackers to remotely execute arbitrary code within the privileged process.

As per the Android security bulletin, the security patch dated February 1 fixes seven known issues while the security patch dated February 5 brings fix to 19 issues. The monthly security update is meant to ensure that Android devices remain safe from critical vulnerabilities including zero-day exploits. The updates mostly bring fixes to exploits discovered in the past month and ensure secure platform protection like Google Play Protect for improved safety. It remains unclear when all devices in the market will get the update.

When HMD Global launched the Nokia 2 Android smartphone at MWC 2017, the company had promised that it will provide timely security updates and two major software updates. So far, HMD Global has maintained its promise by offering monthly security updates on schedule, where other manufacturers fail to deliver even after three months.

Nokia 2 specifications and features

The Nokia 2 features a 5-inch HD display, and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 SoC, paired with 1GB of RAM, and 8GB internal storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present. In the photography department, the smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera, as well as a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-SIM card slots, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

Nokia 2

Nokia 2

3

6999

Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 Quad-Core 1.3GHz Processor
8 MP with LED flash
