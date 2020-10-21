Nokia 215 4G and 225 4G feature phones have launched in India. The phones made their debut in China few days back and now their availability and price details for India is out. HMD Global, which sells Nokia-branded phones in the country, has priced the Nokia 215 4G at Rs 2,949. While the Nokia 225 4G will sell for Rs 3,499 in the market. The company will start selling these new Nokia phones from October 23 via its online store and Flipkart. While offline availability is slated for November 6. Also Read - Nokia 7.2 gets October 2020 security update

Both the phones, Nokia 215 4G and 225 4G supports VoLTE and HD calls. The feature phones come with built-in FM Radio, LED flashlight and also lets you expand storage. They feature regular physical QWERTY alpha-numeric keypad. The feature phones are running on the RTOS which is based on the Series 30+ operating system. Here’s a detailed look at the features of both these 4G devices. Also Read - Nokia launches two 4G feature phones with VoLTE

Nokia 215 4G and 225 4G specifications

Both the phones feature a modest 2.4-inch QVGA display. You get 128MB onboard storage that is expandable up to 32GB via microSD card slot. For connectivity, they offer 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB port and headphone jack. The phones come loaded with a 1,500mAh battery that promises backup for days. And apart from this, where you see the real difference in price is the design and camera features. Also Read - Nokia 3.1 finally gets Android 10 update in India

While the 225 4G gets a rear VGA (0.3MP) camera, the 215 4G comes without camera. Nokia says the 225 4G gets a battery-efficient chipset. Which probably explains the higher cost of the variant. But with 4G support, we are keen to see if the phones can offer traditional reliability of a feature phone.

The market is flooded with feature phones from brands like Micromax, Lava, Intex and Jio among others. You can easily get phones for well under Rs 2,000 but except for JioPhone, none of them give you 4G support. Most feature phone users in the country rely on 2G networks to operate their device. And the only possible advantage of having this 4G feature phone is the ability to make calls over VoLTE.