Nokia launches two 4G feature phones with VoLTE

Nokia has announced two new feature phones with FM Radio, LED flashlight in China this week.

  • Published: October 11, 2020 11:35 PM IST
Nokia has launched two new feature phones with 4G network support in China. Both the phones, Nokia 215 4G and 225 4G supports VoLTE and HD calls. And since the launch was made in quiet fashion, we’re not sure if it will be coming to other markets. The launch was announced via a Weibo post and doesn’t exactly share all the details about the devices. Also Read - Nokia 3.1 finally gets Android 10 update in India

But we do that both the phones offer FM Radio, LED flashlight and lets you expand storage. They feature regular physical QWERTY alpha-numeric keypad. And we’d assume the screen size is about 2-inch or so with color resolution. But it’s easy to see the difference between the 215 and 225 model. Also Read - 6 Nokia Smart TVs launched in India, price starts from Rs 12,999: Check specifications

While the 225 4G gets a rear VGA (0.3MP) camera, the 215 4G comes without any. Both the phones are priced under Rs 4,000 for the Chinese market but Nokia says the 225 4G gets a battery-efficient chipset. Which probably explains the higher cost of the variant. But with 4G support, we are keen to know more about the software running on the device. And if it’s the KaiOS version, then you can have various apps compatible with the phones. Also Read - Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, Nokia 6.3 reportedly launching in November; Expected specifications, features

Nokia 3.1 gets Android 10 update

Nokia 3.1 users this week are finally getting a taste of Android 10 version. HMD Global, the brand selling Nokia phones is rolling out the update over the air (OTA). The update will be hitting the device in select countries as part of the first wave, which includes India. Nokia 3.1 as you might know is an Android One product that is claimed to get quick software updates. But as you can see here, Android 10 for this phone is rolling out after Android 11 is already available in the market. It is possible the pandemic has played its part in the rollout delay.

Nokia 3.1 finally gets Android 10 update in India

The phone launched with Nokia 8.1 Oreo in 2018, it won’t be getting new Android versions after this week’s Android 10 release. However, users will continue to get security support for another year or so.

