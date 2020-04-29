Nokia 220 4G feature phone launched: Price, specifications and more

HMD Global has launched the Nokia 220 4G feature phone in China. Interested buyers can pre-order this device. The Nokia 220 4G device is priced at RMB 299, which is around Rs 3,201 in India. The company will start shipping the latest Nokia feature phone on May 7. As per JD.com, if buyers deposit RMB 1, they could get a discount of RMB 30.

The latest mobile phone from Nokia comes with support for 4G network and VoLTE high-definition calls. The Nokia 220 4G feature phone features a classic polycarbonate body and is available for purchase in black and blue. It is equipped with a 2.4-inch display. As for the cameras, this Nokia device sports a 0.3-megapixel VGA camera. It is paired with an LED flash.

The Nokia 220 4G feature phone ships with Feature OS and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity. The brand will be selling the device with 16MB RAM and 24MB internal storage. It is being reported that this handset doesn’t offer support for 3G network. It packs a built-in 1,200mAh battery, which is removable. The company claims that the Nokia 220 4G can deliver more than 6 hours of talk time as well as 27 days of standby time.

This Nokia smartphone also offers support for a micro-USB port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and an internet browser. It features MP3 player, hands-free FM Radio, and more. There is also support for a microSD card slot. Besides, last month, the brand launched the Nokia 1.3 phone. It is a budget- device in the Nokia 1 series of affordable devices.

The Nokia 1.3 features a 5.71-inch display with 1520x720p resolution and a waterdrop notch. There is a tough polycarbonate case body. There is Nokia’s 3D design on the back of this phone. The phone is powered by Android 10 Go Edition. Like with all Nokia phones in the series, the brand promises 2 years of updates with the Nokia 1.3. The phone also gets a dedicated Google Assistant button and retains the 3.5mm jack.