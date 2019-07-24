comscore Nokia 220 4G, Nokia 105 (2019) feature phones announced
Nokia 220 4G, Nokia 105 (2019) feature phones announced: All you need to know

The Nokia 220 4G and Nokia 105 (2019) come with upgraded displays among other features. Here is all you need to know about the new feature phones from HMD Global.

  • Published: July 24, 2019 4:59 PM IST
HMD Global has announced two new feature phonesNokia 220 4G and Nokia 105 (2019). The Nokia 220 4G is the spiritual successor to the Nokia 220 that was launched back in 2014. The Nokia 105 (2019), on the other hand, comes with a refreshed design and more. Here is everything you need to know about the two new Nokia feature phones.

Nokia 220 4G specifications, features

The 4G feature phone comes with a 2.4-inch color screen display running at QQVGA resolution. It comes with a solid and durable polycarbonate build. The phone has support for Bluetooth, Facebook, Twitter, and a web browser. It also includes Wireless FM Radio and popular Snake game. What’s more, there are some try and buy games that you can buy from Gameloft game store.

Talking about specifications, you get 16MB of RAM and 24MB storage. There is also a VGA camera with an LED flash at the back. To keep things ticking, there is a 1,200mAh battery, which Nokia claims to offer up to 27 days standby and up to 6.3 hours of talktime.

Nokia 105 (2019) feature phone

Coming to the new Nokia 105 (2019), it is the successor to the model that was launched back in 2017. You get a 1.77-inch QQVGA color screen display. The phone runs on Nokia’s Series 30+ software, comes with 4MB RAM and 4MB storage. It has FM Radio and Torchlight features. Nokia has also pre-loaded it with Snake and four other games – Sky Gift, Airstrike, Tetris and more. Making sure everything ticks is an 800mAh battery that can offer up to 14 hours talktime and up to 26 days standby.

Nokia 220 4G, Nokia 105 (2019) price

The Nokia 220 4G price is set at EUR 39 (approximately Rs 3,050). The Nokia 105 (2019) will be available for EUR 13 (approximately Rs 1,000). Both will go on sale in August, but India pricing and launch details aren’t available at the moment.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 24, 2019 4:59 PM IST

