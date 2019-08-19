comscore Nokia 2720 4G version expected to launch at IFA 2019: Report
Nokia 2720 4G version expected to launch at IFA 2019: Report

The Nokia TA-1170 model, which was recently certified on China's 3C certification website, is believed to be the Nokia 2720 phone with 4G connectivity. The same device is said to launch at IFA 2019 event.

  Published: August 19, 2019 4:26 PM IST
Nokia 2720

Nokia is said to launch a 4G version of the Nokia 2720 feature phone at IFA 2019. As per a fresh report, the alleged Nokia 2720 (2019) device was spotted on China’s CCC certification website. The Nokia TA-1170 model, which was recently certified, is believed to be the Nokia 2720 phone with 4G connectivity. Moreover, the same device recently received certification in Thailand, which indicated that it is a feature phone.

Besides, HMD Global has already confirmed that it will be present at IFA 2019 in Berlin, and will host an event on September 5, Gizmochina reports. To recall, the Nokia 2720 was originally launched back in September 2009. The original Nokia 2720 Fold made its debut with a 1.8-inch color display with 120 x 160 pixels resolution.

Nokia 7.2 images leaked ahead of IFA 2019; hint at circular camera module

Nokia 7.2 images leaked ahead of IFA 2019; hint at circular camera module

The Nokia 2720 feature phone also had a second 1.36-inch (128 x 160p) monochrome display on the outside when closed shut. On the photography front, Nokia added a 1.3-megapixel camera. There is an 860mAh battery under the hood. It also offered support for Bluetooth 2.0, a 2.5mm audio jack, FM radio and more. Separately, apart from Nokia 2720, the Nokia 7.2 is also rumored to make its debut at the IFA event.

Nokia 7.2 also expected to debut at IFA 2019

The mid-range device is said to come with a tall bezel-less 6.2-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. The upcoming Nokia smartphone could draw its power from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 chipset. The handset is likely to come with up to 6GB RAM option. The same phone will arrive with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, as per a report.

If this turns out to be true, then this will be the company’s first smartphone to feature a 48-megapixel Sony sensor. This sensor will reportedly be a part of the triple-camera setup at the back of the phone. There could also be a 3,500mAh battery under the hood. It is likely to ship with stock Android Pie out-of-the-box.

Features Nokia 2720 fold
Price 2500
Chipset NA
OS NA
Display TFT, 65K colors-1.8 inches-120 x 160 pixels-1.8 inches, 120×160 pixels
Internal Memory 9 MB
Rear Camera 1.3 MP, 1280×1024 pixels
Front Camera NO
Battery 860 mAh (BL-4CT)

  Published Date: August 19, 2019 4:26 PM IST

