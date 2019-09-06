comscore Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 1100, Nokia 800 Tough announced at IFA 2019
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 1100, Nokia 800 Tough announced at IFA 2019: Price, availability
News

Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 1100, Nokia 800 Tough announced at IFA 2019: Price, availability

News

Alongside the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2, HMD Global at IFA 2019 also launched three new feature phones. These include Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 110, and the Nokia 800 Tough. The company has a strong hold i

  • Updated: September 6, 2019 7:01 AM IST
nokia-2720-flip-bgr-6

Alongside the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2, HMD Global at IFA 2019 also launched three new feature phones. These include Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 110, and the Nokia 800 Tough. The company has a strong hold in the feature phone market in India, hence the latest portfolio is likely to launch in the country as well. The Nokia 2720 Flip is an old clamshell-like feature phone that used to be a rage once upon a time. The Nokia 800 Tough, on the other hand, is a rugged feature phone, which is made to withstand all kind of conditions. Lastly, Nokia 110 is 2G phone which is an upgrade of currently available Nokia 105. Here’s everything you should know about these new Nokia feature phones.

Nokia 2720 Flip

The Nokia 2720 Flip is company’s remake of the old style clamshell-like design feature phone. It comes with two screens. The external screen is 1.3-inches, while the main screen inside is a 2.8-inch display. The phone also comes with Google Assistant, Facebook and WhatsApp. The dual-SIM feature phone runs on KaiOS and offers 4G connectivity. The internal storage is just 4GB with the option to expand it further up to 32GB via microSD card. Nokia claims 27 days of standby time for the device.

Nokia 110

Coming to the Nokia 110 feature phone, it is essentially a successor of the Nokia 105. The phone packs a 1.77-inch QVGA colored display. HMD Global is touting the feature phone as “Entertainment in your pocket”. The phone comes with a VGA camera, a music player and has games like Snakes, Doodle Jump, Ninja Up, Airstrike and Penalty Cup.

It also features FM radio and supports 32GB microSD card. The biggest USP for the phone is its up to 18.5 days of standby time. Nokia has supplied 800mAh removable battery in the device. It is only a 2G device and but supports dual-SIM.

Nokia 800 Tough

The Nokia 800 Tough is a rugged feature phone that comes with military standard MIL-STD-810G certification. It offers IP68 water and dust rating, and can withstand extreme temperatures. The phone features a 2.4-inch QVGA display, is backed by Qualcomm 205 mobile platform, and packs 512MB RAM.

It runs on KaiOS and offers 4GB internal storage with microSD card expansion up to 32GB. The featue phone also gets Google Assistant support, and comes with preloaded apps like Facebook and WhatsApp. The dual-SIM Nokia 800 Tough also offers a 2-megapixel rear camera. The phone can remain on standby for 36 days with its 2,100mAh battery.

Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 110, Nokia 800 Tough: Price and Availability

The Nokia 2720 Flip will start to roll out in different markets starting September itself. It is priced at 89 Euros (approximately Rs 7,000). It will only be available in Black and Grey color options. On the other hand, the Nokia 110 will cost $20 (approximately Rs 1,400). HMD will also make it available in select markets starting this month only. Lastly, the Nokia 800 Tough will cost 109 Euros (approximately Rs 8,600). The rugged feature phone will be available in select markets starting October.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 6, 2019 7:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 6, 2019 7:01 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 1100, Nokia 800 Tough: Price, availability, features
News
Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 1100, Nokia 800 Tough: Price, availability, features
Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer with free HD or 4K TV announced

News

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer with free HD or 4K TV announced

AnTuTu top 10 Android smartphones for August 2019 released

News

AnTuTu top 10 Android smartphones for August 2019 released

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 announced at IFA 2019: Specifications, features

News

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 announced at IFA 2019: Specifications, features

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer announced

News

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer announced

Most Popular

Lenovo K10 Note First Impressions

Realme Buds 2 Review

Infinix Hot 8 review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Review

Realme 5 Pro Review

Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 1100, Nokia 800 Tough: Price, availability, features

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer with free HD or 4K TV announced

AnTuTu top 10 Android smartphones for August 2019 released

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 announced at IFA 2019: Specifications, features

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer announced

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 1100, Nokia 800 Tough: Price, availability, features

News

Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 1100, Nokia 800 Tough: Price, availability, features
Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 announced at IFA 2019: Specifications, features

News

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 announced at IFA 2019: Specifications, features
Huawei teases Kirin 990 and new P30 Pro colors at IFA 2019

News

Huawei teases Kirin 990 and new P30 Pro colors at IFA 2019
Top smartphones to launch in September 2019

Top Products

Top smartphones to launch in September 2019
Nokia Mobile may launch four new smartphones at IFA 2019

News

Nokia Mobile may launch four new smartphones at IFA 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Jio Fiber Welcome Offer Free TV : जियो फाइबर के इन प्लान पर मिल रहा है फ्री HD/4K टीवी

Reliance Jio Fiber plans : रिलायंस ने पेश किए जियो फाइबर के प्लान्स

Samsung Note 10 Series खरीदने पर मिल रहा है 6,000 रुपये का बोनस कैशबैक, ऐसे उठाएं फायदा

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza सेल शुरू, Realme 3 Pro और Motorola One Vision समेत कई स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Amazon Vivo Carnival का आज आखिरी दिन, इन वीवो स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील्स


News

Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 1100, Nokia 800 Tough: Price, availability, features
News
Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 1100, Nokia 800 Tough: Price, availability, features
Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer with free HD or 4K TV announced

News

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer with free HD or 4K TV announced
AnTuTu top 10 Android smartphones for August 2019 released

News

AnTuTu top 10 Android smartphones for August 2019 released
Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 announced at IFA 2019: Specifications, features

News

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 announced at IFA 2019: Specifications, features
Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer announced

News

Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer announced