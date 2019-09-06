Alongside the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2, HMD Global at IFA 2019 also launched three new feature phones. These include Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 110, and the Nokia 800 Tough. The company has a strong hold in the feature phone market in India, hence the latest portfolio is likely to launch in the country as well. The Nokia 2720 Flip is an old clamshell-like feature phone that used to be a rage once upon a time. The Nokia 800 Tough, on the other hand, is a rugged feature phone, which is made to withstand all kind of conditions. Lastly, Nokia 110 is 2G phone which is an upgrade of currently available Nokia 105. Here’s everything you should know about these new Nokia feature phones.

Nokia 2720 Flip

The Nokia 2720 Flip is company’s remake of the old style clamshell-like design feature phone. It comes with two screens. The external screen is 1.3-inches, while the main screen inside is a 2.8-inch display. The phone also comes with Google Assistant, Facebook and WhatsApp. The dual-SIM feature phone runs on KaiOS and offers 4G connectivity. The internal storage is just 4GB with the option to expand it further up to 32GB via microSD card. Nokia claims 27 days of standby time for the device.

Nokia 110

Coming to the Nokia 110 feature phone, it is essentially a successor of the Nokia 105. The phone packs a 1.77-inch QVGA colored display. HMD Global is touting the feature phone as “Entertainment in your pocket”. The phone comes with a VGA camera, a music player and has games like Snakes, Doodle Jump, Ninja Up, Airstrike and Penalty Cup.

It also features FM radio and supports 32GB microSD card. The biggest USP for the phone is its up to 18.5 days of standby time. Nokia has supplied 800mAh removable battery in the device. It is only a 2G device and but supports dual-SIM.

Nokia 800 Tough

The Nokia 800 Tough is a rugged feature phone that comes with military standard MIL-STD-810G certification. It offers IP68 water and dust rating, and can withstand extreme temperatures. The phone features a 2.4-inch QVGA display, is backed by Qualcomm 205 mobile platform, and packs 512MB RAM.

It runs on KaiOS and offers 4GB internal storage with microSD card expansion up to 32GB. The featue phone also gets Google Assistant support, and comes with preloaded apps like Facebook and WhatsApp. The dual-SIM Nokia 800 Tough also offers a 2-megapixel rear camera. The phone can remain on standby for 36 days with its 2,100mAh battery.

Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 110, Nokia 800 Tough: Price and Availability

The Nokia 2720 Flip will start to roll out in different markets starting September itself. It is priced at 89 Euros (approximately Rs 7,000). It will only be available in Black and Grey color options. On the other hand, the Nokia 110 will cost $20 (approximately Rs 1,400). HMD will also make it available in select markets starting this month only. Lastly, the Nokia 800 Tough will cost 109 Euros (approximately Rs 8,600). The rugged feature phone will be available in select markets starting October.