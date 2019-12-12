comscore Nokia 2720 Flip leaked on TENAA: Price, features and more | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 2720 Flip phone running KaiOS spotted online: Everything you need to know
News

Nokia 2720 Flip phone running KaiOS spotted online: Everything you need to know

News

The Nokia 2720 Flip was unveiled at IFA 2019. As the name suggests, it is the successor to the Nokia 2720 Fold launched back in 2009.

  • Published: December 12, 2019 3:30 PM IST
nokia-2720-flip-tenaa-listing-china

Image Credit: TENAA

Back in September, HMD Global launched the Nokia 2720 Flip feature phone along with several other phones. These include the Nokia 110(2019), Nokia 800 Tough, Nokia 6.2, and Nokia 7.2. The 2720 Flip is the modern version of the original flip phone launched as Nokia 2720 Fold back in 2009. The 2019 version comes with 4G connectivity and runs KaiOS with a set of pre-bundled Google apps including the Google Assistant. As of now, it is only available in certain European markets. But it might soon debut in China as the phone passed TENAA certification.

Nokia 2720 Flip features, specifications

The Nokia 2720 Flip for China will come with the same set of specifications as the international variant. On the software front, it will also run KaiOS. But we are certain it will not include any Google apps as its services are banned in the country.

So in essence, the phone will feature a primary 2.8-inch (240×320 pixels) resolution TFT display with 256K colours. The secondary display on the outside will be of 1.3-inches with 240×240 pixels resolution. Other than the displays, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm MSM8905 SoC, commonly known as Snapdragon 205 clocked at 1.094GHz. The processor will be paired with 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage with support for microSD card to further expand the storage up to 32GB.

Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 110, Nokia 800 Tough announced at IFA 2019: Price, availability

Also Read

Nokia 2720 Flip, Nokia 110, Nokia 800 Tough announced at IFA 2019: Price, availability

The phone will equip a T9 keyboard and a removable 1,500mAh battery like the good old days. For communication, it will have support for 4G, Wi-Fi + Hotspot, and Bluetooth 4.2. Additionally, the phone will also feature FM radio, 3.5mm headphone jack, micro-USB 2.0 for charging/data transfer. There will also be a 2-megapixel camera with an LED flash. HMD Global is yet to announce the launch date for the Nokia 2720 Flip in China and many other markets.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 12, 2019 3:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Google Assistant Ambient Mode comes to more Nokia devices
News
Google Assistant Ambient Mode comes to more Nokia devices
Resso is TikTok-parent ByteDance's music streaming service for India

News

Resso is TikTok-parent ByteDance's music streaming service for India

Samsung Galaxy S11, Fold 2 launch date leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S11, Fold 2 launch date leaked

Nokia 2720 Flip phone running KaiOS spotted

News

Nokia 2720 Flip phone running KaiOS spotted

PUBG Mobile could get Grappling Hooks, new reviving trick, Deployable Shields and more

Gaming

PUBG Mobile could get Grappling Hooks, new reviving trick, Deployable Shields and more

Most Popular

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Google Assistant Ambient Mode comes to more Nokia devices

Resso is TikTok-parent ByteDance's music streaming service for India

Samsung Galaxy S11, Fold 2 launch date leaked

Nokia 2720 Flip phone running KaiOS spotted

10 most searched smartphones on Google in 2019: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Tips, tricks and hidden features

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Assistant Ambient Mode comes to more Nokia devices

News

Google Assistant Ambient Mode comes to more Nokia devices
Nokia 2720 Flip phone running KaiOS spotted

News

Nokia 2720 Flip phone running KaiOS spotted
10 most searched smartphones on Google in 2019: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more

News

10 most searched smartphones on Google in 2019: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more
Huawei P40 features, specifications leaked again

News

Huawei P40 features, specifications leaked again
Nokia C1 launched by HMD Global as an Android 9 Go Edition smartphone

News

Nokia C1 launched by HMD Global as an Android 9 Go Edition smartphone

हिंदी समाचार

Cisco ने भारतीय इंजीनियरों के योगदान से पेश किया ' फ्यूचर इंटरनेट'

Amazon Deal of The Day: Vivo U10 और Nokia 6.2 को 8,990 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में खरीदें

Huawei P40 फोन में होगी 120Hz रिफ्रेश रेट की डिस्प्ले और 5500mAh की बैटरी!

PUBG Mobile v0.16.0 अपडेट रिलीज, 17 दिसंबर से पहले अपडेट डाउनलोड करने पर मिलेंगे ये गिफ्ट

Netflix जल्द लॉन्च कर सकता है लॉन्ग-टर्म सब्सक्रिप्शन प्लान

News

Google Assistant Ambient Mode comes to more Nokia devices
News
Google Assistant Ambient Mode comes to more Nokia devices
Resso is TikTok-parent ByteDance's music streaming service for India

News

Resso is TikTok-parent ByteDance's music streaming service for India
Samsung Galaxy S11, Fold 2 launch date leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S11, Fold 2 launch date leaked
Nokia 2720 Flip phone running KaiOS spotted

News

Nokia 2720 Flip phone running KaiOS spotted
10 most searched smartphones on Google in 2019: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more

News

10 most searched smartphones on Google in 2019: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more