Back in September, HMD Global launched the Nokia 2720 Flip feature phone along with several other phones. These include the Nokia 110(2019), Nokia 800 Tough, Nokia 6.2, and Nokia 7.2. The 2720 Flip is the modern version of the original flip phone launched as Nokia 2720 Fold back in 2009. The 2019 version comes with 4G connectivity and runs KaiOS with a set of pre-bundled Google apps including the Google Assistant. As of now, it is only available in certain European markets. But it might soon debut in China as the phone passed TENAA certification.

Nokia 2720 Flip features, specifications

The Nokia 2720 Flip for China will come with the same set of specifications as the international variant. On the software front, it will also run KaiOS. But we are certain it will not include any Google apps as its services are banned in the country.

So in essence, the phone will feature a primary 2.8-inch (240×320 pixels) resolution TFT display with 256K colours. The secondary display on the outside will be of 1.3-inches with 240×240 pixels resolution. Other than the displays, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm MSM8905 SoC, commonly known as Snapdragon 205 clocked at 1.094GHz. The processor will be paired with 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage with support for microSD card to further expand the storage up to 32GB.

The phone will equip a T9 keyboard and a removable 1,500mAh battery like the good old days. For communication, it will have support for 4G, Wi-Fi + Hotspot, and Bluetooth 4.2. Additionally, the phone will also feature FM radio, 3.5mm headphone jack, micro-USB 2.0 for charging/data transfer. There will also be a 2-megapixel camera with an LED flash. HMD Global is yet to announce the launch date for the Nokia 2720 Flip in China and many other markets.