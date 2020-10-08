Nokia 3.1 users this week are finally getting a taste of Android 10 version. HMD Global, the brand selling Nokia phones is rolling out the update over the air (OTA). The update will be hitting the device in select countries as part of the first wave, which includes India. Nokia 3.1 as you might know is an Android One product which is claimed to get quick software updates. But as you can see here, Android 10 for this phone is rolling out after Android 11 is already available in the market. It is possible the pandemic has played its part in the roll out delay. Also Read - 6 Nokia Smart TVs launched in India, price starts from Rs 12,999: Check specifications

Moving forward, HMD Global has a solid track record of releasing new Android versions for most of the Nokia phones. It has diligently focused on making sure all its existing models get upgrade sooner rather than later. So, in that sense it’s good to see a budget device getting updated. And since, the Nokia 3.1 launched with Nokia 8.1 Oreo in 2018, it won’t be getting new Android versions after this week’s Android 10 release. However, users will continue to get security support for another year or so. Also Read - Nokia Android 10 updates to be pushed back due to Coronavirus

Coming back to Android One, Google has launched this program in various avatars. After dubbed as the entry-level gateway to Android, the company decided to change its focus. AO was offered to phone makers, giving them access to latest Android versions before other companies. But off late, that plan has not gone according to the way Google wanted. Also Read - HMD Global to bring Lumia Camera UI to Nokia Android smartphones

Nokia 3.1 features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 5.2-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1440 pixels) resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a single-camera setup at the back. That includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an F/2.0 aperture. The front comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Nokia 3.1 has a Mediatek MT6750 octa-core SoC and Mali-T860MP2 GPU. It also packs a 2,990 mAh battery with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro USB 2.0 port for charging.

Story Timeline