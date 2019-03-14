comscore
  Nokia 3.1 gets Android 9 Pie with Digital Wellbeing and updated gesture system
Nokia 3.1 gets Android 9 Pie with Digital Wellbeing and updated gesture system

Nokia 3.1 joins HMD Global's growing list of phones running Android 9 Pie.

  • Published: March 14, 2019 8:21 PM IST
HMD Global, the Finnish company with license to sell Nokia-branded smartphones, has announced roll out of Android 9 Pie for Nokia 3.1. The company announced that Nokia 3.1 will start receiving Android 9 Pie upgrade from today. The update will mark as the second major update for the smartphone since it was launched with Android Nougat in the country. The company notes that Nokia 3.1 was updated from Android Nougat to Android Oreo just six months ago, when it received the official upgrade to Android Pie in September of 2018.

The Finnish company, despite having an expansive list of smartphones, has been consistent when it comes to release of Android updates. With the announcement today, Nokia 3.1 joins the family of Nokia smartphones that have been updated to Android 9 Pie. While the update brings all the major features that Android Pie brings to the table but it also offers another feature: Digital Wellbeing. The feature measures your smartphone usage and helps you to set screen time limits and restrict app usage.

Android 9 Pie update also brings features such as App Actions, which is designed to predict the user’s next move and display the right action. There is also Slices which identifies relevant information of favorite apps to make them more easily accessible when required. Google has also tweaked brightness and battery with Android Pie and are now called as Adaptive Battery and Adaptive Brightness.

Adaptive Battery uses deep learning to understand usage patterns and then prioritizes battery power. There is also Adaptive Brightness which automatically adapts your phone’s brightness and learns from user interactions. There is also the new single home button based gesture navigation system. Android Pie was made official by Google in August last year and is yet to show up on Google’s distribution numbers.

  Published Date: March 14, 2019 8:21 PM IST

