HMD Global’s Android One approach with Google has always benefited users for faster updates. After the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1 Plus’ latest Android 9 Pie monthly security patches, now the Nokia 3.1 users have also started to reported about the update. As per NPU, Nokia 3.1 users in India are now started receiving the latest August 2019 security patch update for their smartphones.

The update brings a new Pie Build V3.25B with the August security patch. Check below for the update size, list of markets and the update changelog. You will either be prompted to download the update with a push notification or alternatively, you can check the availability of the update by going to Settings -> System -> Advanced -> System Update -> Check for update.

Apart from the August security patch, the changelog only mentions improved system stability and user interface enhancements. Nokia usually pushed the update in patches, so it might take some time to rollout for every user. The Nokia 3.1 is the latest Nokia smartphone to receive the security update this month.

Previously, in August, the company updated Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1 Plus in India. The Nokia 5.1 update was 466.9 MB in size, while the Nokia 3.1 Plus update was 114.4 MB in size. In a related news, HMD Global, right after Android 10 official announcement, revealed the timeline for Android 10 update for all its smartphones. Last week, the company in a press statement noted that all eligible Nokia smartphones, including Nokia 1, will receive the stable Android 10 in coming months.

Starting Q4 2019, Nokia smartphone users will get their hands on the very latest Android 10 software upgrade. Currently, Nokia has 17 phones in total, which will get Android 10, though dates will vary. HMD in a press note has shared that all the devices including Nokia 1, Nokia 8 Sirocco will get Android 10 by Q2, 2020. Checkout the full list with update timeline here.

