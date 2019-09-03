comscore Nokia 3.1 getting latest Android Pie build with August security patch
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 3.1 getting latest Android Pie build with August security patch in India
News

Nokia 3.1 getting latest Android Pie build with August security patch in India

News

After the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1 Plus' latest Android 9 Pie monthly security patches, now the Nokia 3.1 users have also started to reported about the update.

  • Published: September 3, 2019 3:10 PM IST
Nokia 3.2 (8)

HMD Global’s Android One approach with Google has always benefited users for faster updates. After the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1 Plus’ latest Android 9 Pie monthly security patches, now the Nokia 3.1 users have also started to reported about the update. As per NPU, Nokia 3.1 users in India are now started receiving the latest August 2019 security patch update for their smartphones.

The update brings a new Pie Build V3.25B with the August security patch. Check below for the update size, list of markets and the update changelog. You will either be prompted to download the update with a push notification or alternatively, you can check the availability of the update by going to Settings -> System -> Advanced -> System Update -> Check for update.

Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets

Also Read

Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets

Apart from the August security patch, the changelog only mentions improved system stability and user interface enhancements. Nokia usually pushed the update in patches, so it might take some time to rollout for every user. The Nokia 3.1 is the latest Nokia smartphone to receive the security update this month.

Previously, in August, the company updated Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1 Plus in India. The Nokia 5.1 update was 466.9 MB in size, while the Nokia 3.1 Plus update was 114.4 MB in size. In a related news, HMD Global, right after Android 10 official announcement, revealed the timeline for Android 10 update for all its smartphones. Last week, the company in a press statement noted that all eligible Nokia smartphones, including Nokia 1, will receive the stable Android 10 in coming months.

Watch Video: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

Starting Q4 2019, Nokia smartphone users will get their hands on the very latest Android 10 software upgrade. Currently, Nokia has 17 phones in total, which will get Android 10, though dates will vary. HMD in a press note has shared that all the devices including Nokia 1, Nokia 8 Sirocco will get Android 10 by Q2, 2020. Checkout the full list with update timeline here.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Nokia 3.1 Plus

11499

Android 8.1 Oreo
MediaTek Helio P22
Dual 13MP + 5MP
Nokia 3.1

Nokia 3.1
Android 8.1 Oreo
MediaTek 6750 octa-core
13MP
  • Published Date: September 3, 2019 3:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series software update rolling out
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series software update rolling out
Elon Musk scouting for potential Mars landing sites

News

Elon Musk scouting for potential Mars landing sites

Nubia Red Magic 3S gets the highest AnTuTu score yet

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 3S gets the highest AnTuTu score yet

Realme 5 next sale again tonight at 8PM: All you need to know

News

Realme 5 next sale again tonight at 8PM: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile Lite is now available in more countries internationally

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite is now available in more countries internationally

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Review

Realme 5 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Reliance JioGate: Jio launches its apartment security service

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series software update rolling out

Elon Musk scouting for potential Mars landing sites

Realme 5 next sale again tonight at 8PM: All you need to know

Apple iOS 13 code hints at its upcoming Garta AR headset

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 3.1 getting latest Android Pie build with August security patch in India

News

Nokia 3.1 getting latest Android Pie build with August security patch in India
Xiaomi Mi A3 now available via open sale in India

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 now available via open sale in India
Android 10 for Google Pixel phones could roll out starting today

News

Android 10 for Google Pixel phones could roll out starting today
OnePlus TV key specifications confirmed via Amazon India

News

OnePlus TV key specifications confirmed via Amazon India
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get new Android Q beta update ahead of the final release

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get new Android Q beta update ahead of the final release

हिंदी समाचार

Nubia Red Magic 3S गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन को AnTuTu बेंचमार्क में मिला जबर्दस्त स्कोर, 5 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Big Billion Days Sale से पहले Flipkart का बड़ा एलान, अब हिंदी इंटरफेस भी करेगा सपोर्ट

Nubia Red Magic 3S गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन में होगी 90Hz डिस्प्ले, 5 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Vodafone ने की अपने सब्सक्राइबर्स के लिए Vodafone Play ऐप की मोबाइल वेबसाइट लॉन्च

Lava Z93 Review: एंट्री सेगमेंट का स्टाइलिश खिलाड़ी


News

Reliance JioGate: Jio launches its apartment security service
News
Reliance JioGate: Jio launches its apartment security service
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series software update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series software update rolling out
Elon Musk scouting for potential Mars landing sites

News

Elon Musk scouting for potential Mars landing sites
Realme 5 next sale again tonight at 8PM: All you need to know

News

Realme 5 next sale again tonight at 8PM: All you need to know
Apple iOS 13 code hints at its upcoming Garta AR headset

News

Apple iOS 13 code hints at its upcoming Garta AR headset