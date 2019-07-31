Nokia 3.1 is now getting July security update in India

Nokia 3.1 is now getting the security update for the month of July. The update is being pushed out to Nokia 3.1 users in India first. The update weighs around 115.6MB in size and you should see a prompt notification to download this update. If you have a Nokia 3.1 and haven’t seen the notification then there is an alternate option as well. You can manually go to Settings > System Update > Check for the update. The update does not seem to bring any changes beyond updating the security layer.

Nokia 3.1 July 2019 Security Update

According to Nokiapoweruser, the changelog does not mention bringing any major changes. The big change here is that Nokia is upgrading the device to July Android security update. This update fixes some of the most critical vulnerability seen in Google‘s mobile operating system. The Android security bulletin reveals that the update patches a severe vulnerability with the media framework. The vulnerability could allow a remote attacker to execute an arbitrary code using specially crafted file within the context of a privileged process.

The July security patch is being pushed out in two forms dated 2019-07-01 and 2019-07-05. The first version brings fix for twelve known bugs while the second version also brings fix for Qualcomm components. Apart from media framework, the update also brings fix for framework, library and system level bugs. Most of these bugs are classified as critical by the search giant. There is also kernel level fix for Qualcomm components being released as part of this update.

HMD Global, the Finnish licensee of Nokia brand, has been consistent with release of software updates. It promises two major software updates and security updates for three years for all of its smartphones. Nokia 3.1 is an entry-level smartphone featuring a 5.2-inch display, MediaTek chipset, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The Nokia 3.1 runs Android Pie and packs a 2,990mAh battery. It is available for Rs 8,999 in India.

