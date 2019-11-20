HMD Global, the company behind the Nokia-branded smartphones in the market has just released a number of new software updates. As part of these new updates, the company is rolling out November 2019 Android security patch. Taking a closer look, Nokia 3.1 Plus, 7.1, and the Nokia 8 Sirocco are currently getting the updates. As per the report, the company is currently rolling out the new update to all these devices in the Indian market. In addition, Nokia 7.1 users in Norway are also receiving the update.

Nokia Android update details

As per a report from NokiaPowerUser, the updates are only rolling out the updated security patch. They do not include any new features or any under-the-hood changes. All three Nokia devices will automatically prompt the users to download the update when it is available. If you have still not received the update then you can try manually checking for the update in the “Settings”. If that does not work then you can try using the VPN trick to change your connection to India. In case that does not work then you will simply have to wait for a few days to get the update.

Nokia 7.1 users will have to download a 62.3MB update package. 8 Sirocco users will have to download a 94.3MB update package. Last but not least, Nokia 3.1 Plus users will need to download a 97.7MB update package. The new November 2019 Android security patch fixes a critical security vulnerability at the system component level. This flaw could allow remote hackers to use a specially designed file to run their own code with privileged access.

Specifications

Features Nokia 8 Sirocco 3.1 Plus Nokia 7.1 Price 49999 7990 12999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor MediaTek Helio P22 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Pie Android 9 Pie Display pOLED Display-5.5 inches-QHD+ (1440 x 2960) pixels 6-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio 5.84-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 128GB storage + 6GB RAM 2GB RAM with 16GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage Rear Camera 12 MP Wide + 13 MP Tele, dual-tone flash Dual 13MP + 5MP Dual- 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 5 MP with display flash 8MP 8MP Battery 3260 mAh Battery 3,500mAh 3,060mAh

