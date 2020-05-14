comscore Nokia 3.1 Plus Android 10 stable update now rolling out | BGR India
  Nokia 3.1 Plus Android 10 stable update now rolling out
Nokia 3.1 Plus Android 10 stable update now rolling out

The Nokia 3.1 Plus new update with Android 10 OS also brings in the month-old April 2020 security patch.

  Updated: May 14, 2020 11:40 AM IST
nokia 3-1 plus back app drawer

The Nokia 3.1 Plus smartphone has started receiving the latest Android 10 OS update. As mentioned by Nokia on its support page, the update is rolling out globally in a staged manner. Hence, it is likely to take a few weeks before it reaches all devices globally by the end of this month. Also Read - Nokia 3.2 update rolling out with May 2020 security patch

The Nokia 3.1 Plus Android 10 update carries the software version as QP1A.190711.020, and its OTA firmware is about 1.24 GB in size. Nokia plans to expand the update roll out to a broader set of users in a few days. The initial staged rollout is to ensure that there are no critical bugs before it becomes available on every device. Also Read - Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020) feature phones launched: Check details

The Nokia 3.1 Plus Android 10 update adds the system-wide dark theme to the software with the new OS. The update also brings a gesture-based navigation system with this release. Other big Android 10 features coming to the smartphone includes smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more. The update also includes the month-old April 2020 security patch. Also Read - Nokia 9.3 PureView may feature 8K video, improved Night and Pro modes, and exclusive Zeiss features

Users will get a notification to download the update automatically via a push notification. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the device’s Settings > About Phone > System update. As per NokiaMob, one-tenth of the wave 1 markets will receive the update today, half till May 16th, and all of them by May 18th.

Nokia 3.1 Plus features, specifications

The Nokia 3.1 Plus flaunts a 6.0-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720 x 1440 pixels) resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone has a Mediatek Helio P22 SoC with a PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The smartphone also comes with a fingerprint sensor and a 3,500mAh battery.

The device sports a dual-camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For connectivity, the Nokia 3.1 Plus supports Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, 4G LTE, and a MicroUSB port for charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 14, 2020 11:40 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 14, 2020 11:40 AM IST

