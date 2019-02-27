Nokia 3.1 Plus Android Pie update starts rolling out with February 2019 security patch

Ever since HMD Global brought back the iconic Nokia brand, the company has launched quite a few Nokia-branded Android smartphones. While the Finnish company’s mobile devices are mostly on-par with the competition, what truly gives them the edge over rivals is the software experience.

Regardless of factors like price and hardware specifications, all of HMD Global’s smartphones run stock Android out-of-the-box, which makes for a clean and bloat-free user experience. HMD Global has been steadily updating all its smartphones to the newest version of Android OS, and the latest to get the Android 9.0 Pie stable update is the Nokia 3.1 Plus.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer of HMD Global, has confirmed the roll out of Android 9.0 Pie OTA update for the Nokia 3.1 Plus. It is expected to roll out in a phased manner, so it may take a while to reach all Nokia 3.1 Plus units out there. Alternatively, users can manually check whether the update is available by navigating to Settings -> About Phone -> System Updates.

The update brings February 2019 Android security patch from Google along with some user interface enhancements. There’s also a new battery optimization system that prioritizes performance based on the importance of apps and services. Additionally, Nokia has also improved on optimization of screen brightness levels, and some predictive app actions.

Nokia 3.1 Plus specifications, features

The Nokia 3.1 Plus features a 6-inch HD+ display, with thinner bezels along the top and bottom, and on the sides. It has an aspect ratio of 18:9, with no notch. Under the hood runs MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC with an octa-core CPU paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage. There is also another variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. A dedicated microSD card slot for further storage expansion is also present.

In the photography department, it has dual rear cameras – a 13-megapixel primary sensor (f/2.0) + a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor (f/2.4). There is also a single LED flash for low light photos. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper, and it supports AI enabled bokeh mode too. The smartphone does not include any face unlock feature. To keep things ticking, the Nokia 3.1 Plus packs a 3,500mAh battery and comes bundled with a 5V – 2A charger.