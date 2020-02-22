comscore Nokia 3.1 Plus gets January 2020 security update | BGR India
Nokia 3.1 Plus gets January 2020 security update

The Nokia 3.1 Plus latest update fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

  Published: February 22, 2020 4:18 PM IST
Nokia 3.1 Plus

The Finnish smartphone maker, HMD Global, is rolling out a new software update for the Nokia 3.1 Plus smartphone in Sudan. The latest update brings the month old January 2020 Android security patch to the device. The changelog for the update, however, does not mention any newly added features.

The latest Nokia 3.1 Plus update bumps up the software build version to PPR1.180610.011 with an OTA firmware size of about 89.7 MB. The new update is based on the dated Android 9 Pie OS and brings security enhancements to the device, NPU reports. The smartphone is likely to get the latest Android 10 OS update soon, as the official company road map revealed it to get in Q1 2020.

According to Google’s Android Bulletin changelog, the January 2020 security patch update primarily fixes a local malicious application on the smartphone. This flaw could have let the bypass of user interaction requirements and gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all Nokia 3.1 Plus units globally. Users will get a push-notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Photo: NPU

Nokia 3.1 Plus features, specifications

The Nokia 3.1 Plus smartphone flaunts a 6.0-inch IPS LCD screen. The panel operates at HD+ (720×1440 pixels) resolution and has an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back. That includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus has a Mediatek Helio P22 SoC and PowerVR GE8320 GPU. Additionally, it packs a 3,500mAh battery with Android One edition OS. In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, 4G LTE, and a MicroUSB port for charging.

