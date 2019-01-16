comscore
Nokia 3.1 Plus starts receiving January 2019 Android Security update

HMD recently rolled out the January Android Security Patch update to Nokia 6 and Nokia 7.1 devices as well.

HMD has started pushing out January Android Security update for the Nokia 3.1 Plus in some markets. The update is said to be rolling out for Nokia 3.1 Plus devices in India as well. It brings only the latest 2019 Android Security Patch and nothing else in a 70MB update OTA file.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus Android Security update has been first reported by NPU via an Indian user. HMD recently rolled out the January Android Security Patch update to Nokia 6 and Nokia 7.1 devices as well. In case you do not receive OTA notification anytime soon, then it can be checked manually going to Settings and searching system updates.

Considering Nokia smartphones come with Android One, users get security update faster directly from Google. HMD Global has always stated that Nokia smartphone are eligible to get two years of Android OS update support as well.a

The Nokia 3.1 Plus is relatively latest smartphone for the company. It was launched in offline retail in October for Rs 11,499. Earlier this week, the prices for Nokia 3.1 Plus were slashed by Rs 1,500. The smartphone is now be available at Rs 9,999. It comes in two color variants, including Blue and Baltic.

The device comes with a 6-inch display with HD+ (1280×720 pixels) resolution, and 18:9 aspect ratio. It runs on MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with an octa-core CPU coupled with 3GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage. The device comes with a microSD card slot so that users can use a microSD card with up to 400GB in capacity to expand the storage.

