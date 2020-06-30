comscore Nokia 3.1 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch | BGR India
Nokia 3.1 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

The latest Nokia 3.1 update primarily fixes a host of security vulnerabilities in the smartphone.

  • Published: June 30, 2020 5:36 PM IST
HMD Global seems to be rolling out a new software update for the Nokia 3.1 smartphone users. The update brings the latest June 2020 Android security patch for the device. The changelog for the update, however, does not provide any new features. Read on to know more about it.

The latest Nokia 3.1 update bumps up the software build version to VCPH1819EX_11_C.12 with an OTA firmware size of about 111 MB. The new software is based on the dated Android 9 Pie OS and brings security enhancements to the device. The smartphone is likely to get the latest Android 10 OS update soon, which could roll out next month as per the company’s schedule.

As per the Android bulletin changelog, the June 2020 security update primarily fixes a host of vulnerabilities. One of the exploits could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass the operating system protections that separate application data files. It also fixes an arbitrary code within the context of Kernel components.

HMD Global is rolling out the OTA update in phases. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all the Nokia 3.1 units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, users can also manually check for the update by going to the settings menu section on the device.

Nokia 3.1 features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 5.2-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1440 pixels) resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a single-camera setup at the back. That includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an F/2.0 aperture. The front comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Nokia 3.1 has a Mediatek MT6750 octa-core SoC and Mali-T860MP2 GPU. It also packs a 2,990 mAh battery with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro USB 2.0 port for charging.

