Nokia 3.2 also getting new Android 9 Pie update with May 2019 security patch
Nokia 3.2 also getting new Android 9 Pie update with May 2019 security patch

Nokia 3.2 update gets the latest Android security patch from Google along with improvements and bug fixing. The update changelog mentions improved system stability, UI enhancements, and a new 'White Balance' option in the Display Settings just like the Nokia 4.2.

  • Published: June 10, 2019 1:23 PM IST
Nokia 3.2 (8)

In addition to its Nokia 4.2, smartphone brand HMD Global is also rolling out an Android Pie build with the May 2019 security patch to the Nokia 3.2 smartphones. The latest update is reportedly being pushed to Nokia 3.2 units in India, and carries a new Android 9 Pie build version V1.08D.

As reported by NPU, the Android Pie build for Nokia 3.2 is of 423.3 MB in size. It also updates the latest Android security patch from Google along with improvements and bug fixes. The update changelog mentions improved system stability, UI enhancements, and a new ‘White Balance’ option in the Display Settings just like the Nokia 4.2.

HMD has also fixed a critical security vulnerability in the media framework. This vulnerability could potentially enable a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process using a specially crafted file, the report described.

The update for the Nokia 4.2 is also rolling out over-the-air. The Android Pie-based update brings a new security patch as well as an option to tweak the display color temperature. The software update comes with version 1.22E, and is 439.7MB in size. Users in India will soon receive an OTA notification, according to the report. Alternatively, one can check for the update manually by heading over to Settings -> System Updates, and then checking for an update.

The Nokia 3.2 was first launched at MWC 2019 in February. It launched in India last month at a starting price of Rs 8,990 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage variant. Meanwhile, the Nokia 3.2 is priced at Rs 10,790 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model.

Nokia 3.2 features, specifications

The Nokia 3.2 comes with a 6.26-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, dot-notch on the top, and a thick chin below the display. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 SoC with an octa-core CPU, and Adreno 504 GPU. In the camera department, the device comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a dedicated LED unit. On the front, buyers get a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies.

In terms of connectivity, the device comes with usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, FM Radio, 4G VoLTE-enabled dual nano-SIM slot, microUSB port, and a 3.5-mm audio socket. Buyers will also find a dedicated fingerprint scanner on the back along with a new, dedicated button for Google Assistant on the left side of the device. It runs Android 9 Pie on the software side while being powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

  • Published Date: June 10, 2019 1:23 PM IST

