  Nokia 3.2 Android 10 update roll out begins in India
Nokia 3.2 Android 10 update roll out begins in India

Nokia's community forums site also confirmed that the Android 10 update is also being rolled out in India. Read on to know more.

  • Published: April 7, 2020 5:12 PM IST
Nokia 3.2 (12)

HMD Global has started pushing out the latest Android 10 update for the Nokia 3.2 smartphone. This information directly comes from Juho Sarvikas who is a Chief Product Officer of HMD Global. Nokia’s community forums site also confirmed that the Android 10 update is also being rolled out in India. The update will hit devices in a phased manner and you should get its OTA notification in a few days.

The company says, “10 percent of all the approved markets will receive the update today. 50 percent by April 10th, and on April 12th, 100 percent of these approved markets will have received Android 10.” The new Nokia 3.2 update will bring Android 10 features like Digital Wellbeing, parental controls, new gesture-based navigation and more.

Watch: 5 Tips to Save Mobile Data

Besides, back in August 2019, the company said that Nokia has 17 eligible phones in total, which will get Android 10. A lot of devices from the company have already received the update. The Nokia 7.2 recently received the latest Android OS. Smartphones like Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 1 will get the Android 10 update in Q2 2020.

Also Read

Separately, Nokia recently increased prices of its phones. The Nokia 2.3 now comes with a price label of Rs 7,585 in India. Nokia 7.2 (4GB RAM) will now cost Rs 16,330, and the Nokia 9 PureView Rs 52,677. The Nokia 4.2 is priced at 10,008, and the Nokia 3.2 price is set at Rs 8,428. The Nokia 6.2 is being sold at 13,168, Nokia 110 at Rs 1,684, Nokia 105 at Rs 1,053 and Nokia 2.2 at Rs 6,320. One will also find the Nokia 7 Plus listed on the Nokia store with a price label of Rs 27,393.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco price has been revised to Rs 38,980. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Nokia 5.1 Plus starts from Rs 11,116. The 6GB RAM variant of the Nokia 7.2 is currently available for Rs 18,016. The Nokia 3310 dual SIM is priced at Rs 3,488, whereas the 8810 4G feature phone from the company will cost you Rs 3,160. The Nokia 216 is selling for Rs 2,633, Nokia 150 for Rs 2,053 and Nokia 106 for Rs 1,316. The latest Nokia phone prices are already reflecting on the company’s online store.

  • Published Date: April 7, 2020 5:12 PM IST

