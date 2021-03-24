Nokia 3.2 Android 11 update rolling out in India: Check details

Nokia 3.2, the budget smartphone that was launched last year is now receiving Android 11 update. Nokia’s licensing partner HMD Global has announced that the update is rolling out for users in India and 33 other countries. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M30s, M31s get Android 11, revamped UI

The build with version number 3.140 not just brings Android 11 features but the security patch for March as well. As per the Nokia Phones Community Forum, here's the list of countries where the Android 11 update will be rolling out for the Nokia 3.2 phone. As a part of the Wave 1 of the rollout, the update will be released in India, Albania, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Hong Kong, Iceland, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Macau, Macedonia, Malaysia, Moldova, Montenegro, Nepal, Norway, Philippines, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Ukraine, and Vietnam.

Nokia in its forum mentioned that the Android update for Nokia 3.2 is currently seeding in 10 percent of these markets, 50 percent will be rolled out by March 26, while the remaining 40 percent will get the update on their Nokia device by March 28. As per the company, details about the second wave of rollout will be announced soon. With the latest update, the Nokia 3.2 users will get the signature Android 11 features like Chat Bubbles, smart device controls, dark-theme scheduling, and one-time permission and auto-reset.

To recall, Nokia 3.2 was launched in May 2019. The phone features a 6.26-inch HD+ 720p display, entry-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 mobile platform. In terms of camera, the phone sports a 13-megapixel primary sensor with LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 5-megapixel camera. It comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and has a battery backup of 4,000mAh. The device was launched with Android Pie OS and received Android 10 OS last year.