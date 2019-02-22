comscore
Nokia 3.2 running Android Pie spotted online; could launch soon

HMD Global is expected to take the wraps off its Nokia 3.2 smartphone at MWC 2019 in Barcelona.

  • Published: February 22, 2019 12:02 PM IST
HMD Global launched the Nokia 3.1 smartphone back in July 2018. The device was introduced as the successor to Nokia 3, and embraced the taller 18:9 display. Last month, an unknown Nokia device with TA-1157 model number was spotted on FCC website in the US. Now, the device has been certified by Wi-Fi Alliance with Android Pie on board.

The latest certification suggests that the TA-1157 model is indeed the Nokia 3.2 smartphone, and it might make its debut this week at MWC 2019. According to the listing, the Nokia 3.2 will support Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n connectivity. Along with it, the Wi-Fi certification also revealed that the smartphone will run the latest Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box, MSP reports. The Wi-Fi Alliance listing does not reveal much about the specifications. But as per previous FCC certification, the smartphone is to expected to feature Bluetooth 4.2, dual rear-cameras, and come with 3,000mAh battery.

Nokia 3.1 specifications and price

To recap, the Nokia 3.1 smartphone sports a 5.2-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels, and taller 18:9 aspect ratio. It also features an anodized aluminum chassis with a polycarbonate back, which is similar to its predecessor. Powering the device is an octa-core MediaTek 6750 chipset with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

The device features a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and has 1080p@30fps video recording capabilities. While at the front, the device has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and 720p@30fps video recording support.

The Nokia 3.1 is part of the Android One program, and ran Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. The company has promised three years of monthly security updates and two years of major software updates for the smartphone, which means the Nokia 3.1 will be updated to Android Q. The smartphone lacks a fingerprint sensor, but is backed by a 2,990mAh battery.

Nokia 3.1

Nokia 3.1
Android 8.1 Oreo
MediaTek 6750 octa-core
13MP
  • Published Date: February 22, 2019 12:02 PM IST

Nokia 3.2 gets Wi-Fi certification

