Nokia 3.2 with Snapdragon 429 launched in India, priced at Rs 8,990: Features, specifications

HMD Global, the company responsible for Nokia-branded Android smartphones, has just launched a new device in the Indian market. This new device is the Nokia 3.2, which has been launched just two weeks after the launch of the Nokia 4.2. The Finnish company had initially revealed both the devices as part of its 2019 lineup at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 back in February.

Nokia 3.2 price in India and availability

According to the announcement, the Nokia 3.2 is priced at Rs 10,790 for the 3GB RAM 32GB internal storage and Rs 8,990 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The budget smartphone will be available for sale stating May 23 on nokia.com and other offline mobile retailers. As part of the launch, HMD Global has also revealed a number of launch offers to attract potential buyers.

These launch offers include Rs 2,500 cashback for Vodafone and Idea subscribers. This cashback will be in the form of 50 vouchers of Rs 50 each, which can be redeemed for recharging plans above Rs 199. Buyers using HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards on EMI or regular transactions will receive 10 percent cashback.

If you plan to purchase the smartphone via nokia.com, you can use the promo code ‘LAUNCHGIFT’ to receive a gift card worth Rs 1,000. Additionally, buyers will also get a free one-time screen-replacement covered under Nokia phone screen protection insurance for a six-month period.

Nokia 3.2 features, specifications

The Nokia 3.2 comes with a 6.26-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, dot-notch on the top, and a thick chin below the display. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 SoC with an octa-core CPU, and Adreno 504 GPU. In the camera department, the device comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a dedicated LED unit. On the front, buyers get a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies.

In terms of connectivity, the device comes with usual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, FM Radio, 4G VoLTE-enabled dual nano-SIM slot, microUSB port, and a 3.5-mm audio socket. Buyers will also find a dedicated fingerprint scanner on the back along with a new, dedicated button for Google Assistant on the left side of the device. It runs Android 9 Pie on the software side while being powered by a 4,000mAh battery.