HMD Global continues to stick to its promise of rolling out frequent software updates to its Nokia smartphones. The latest devices to receive an update are the Nokia 3.2 and the Nokia 4.2. Both are in fact the last in Nokia’s portfolio to receive the June 2019 security patch. Read on to find out more about the new Nokia phone update.

Nokia phone update details

The update being rolled out to Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 is incremental in nature. And, it is rolling out to users in India, NPU reports. The Nokia 3.2 update is 70.1MB in size, while the Nokia 4.2 update is 71.5MB in size. The update essentially introduces the June 2019 Android security patch on both devices. This patch fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework. Just last month, both devices received an Android Pie update with the May 2019 security patch.

Needless to say, users are recommended to have a stable Wi-Fi connection before initiating the update process. Users will get a notification when the OTA update is ready. Alternatively, one can head over to the Settings menu to manually check for the update.

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 prices in India

Both devices launched in India back in May this year. The Nokia 3.2 launched with a price tag of Rs 8,990 (2GB) and Rs 10,790 (3GB). Nokia 4.2, on the other hand, launched at Rs 10,990. Recently however both devices have received price cuts on Amazon India. The Nokia 3.2 can now be bought for Rs 8,150 (2GB RAM model), and Rs 9,410 (3GB RAM model). As for Nokia 4.2, it is now available at Rs 9,690 (down from Rs 10,990).

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 features, specifications

Features Nokia 4.2 Nokia 3.2 Price 9690 9410 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC Snapdragon 429 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 5.71-inch HD+-1520 x 720 pixels IPS LCD display-6.26-inch-HD+ (720 x 1,520 pixels) resolution Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage Rear Camera 13MP + 2MP 13MP with LED flash Front Camera 8MP 5MP Battery 3,000mAh 4,000mAh

