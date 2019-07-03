comscore Nokia Phone Update: Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 June 2019 patch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 updates rolling out with June 2019 Android security patch
News

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 updates rolling out with June 2019 Android security patch

News

Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 were launched in India back in May this year. Both have since received multiple price cuts, as well as software updates. Check out their latest prices, features, and specifications.

  • Published: July 3, 2019 10:06 AM IST
Nokia 3.2 (10)

HMD Global continues to stick to its promise of rolling out frequent software updates to its Nokia smartphones. The latest devices to receive an update are the Nokia 3.2 and the Nokia 4.2. Both are in fact the last in Nokia’s portfolio to receive the June 2019 security patch. Read on to find out more about the new Nokia phone update.

Nokia phone update details

The update being rolled out to Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 is incremental in nature. And, it is rolling out to users in India, NPU reports. The Nokia 3.2 update is 70.1MB in size, while the Nokia 4.2 update is 71.5MB in size. The update essentially introduces the June 2019 Android security patch on both devices. This patch fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework. Just last month, both devices received an Android Pie update with the May 2019 security patch.

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in June 2019; Redmi Note 7S, Realme 3 Pro, Galaxy M30 and more

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in June 2019; Redmi Note 7S, Realme 3 Pro, Galaxy M30 and more

Needless to say, users are recommended to have a stable Wi-Fi connection before initiating the update process. Users will get a notification when the OTA update is ready. Alternatively, one can head over to the Settings menu to manually check for the update.

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 prices in India

Both devices launched in India back in May this year. The Nokia 3.2 launched with a price tag of Rs 8,990 (2GB) and Rs 10,790 (3GB). Nokia 4.2, on the other hand, launched at Rs 10,990. Recently however both devices have received price cuts on Amazon India. The Nokia 3.2 can now be bought for Rs 8,150 (2GB RAM model), and Rs 9,410 (3GB RAM model). As for Nokia 4.2, it is now available at Rs 9,690 (down from Rs 10,990).

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 features, specifications

Features Nokia 4.2 Nokia 3.2
Price 9690 9410
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC Snapdragon 429 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 5.71-inch HD+-1520 x 720 pixels IPS LCD display-6.26-inch-HD+ (720 x 1,520 pixels) resolution
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
Rear Camera 13MP + 2MP 13MP with LED flash
Front Camera 8MP 5MP
Battery 3,000mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Nokia 4.2

Nokia 4.2

10990

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
13MP + 2MP
Nokia 3.2

Nokia 3.2

10790

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 429 SoC
13MP with LED flash
  • Published Date: July 3, 2019 10:06 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 updates rolling out
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi CC9 series goes official: Check specs, price
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Google Pixel smartphones gets July security patch

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S10 series outsells Galaxy S9 series
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 series outsells Galaxy S9 series
Android Q beta 5 will tweak gestures for app navigation drawers

News

Android Q beta 5 will tweak gestures for app navigation drawers

Vivo iQOO Neo launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

News

Vivo iQOO Neo launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

Realme X India launch has been set for July 15

News

Realme X India launch has been set for July 15

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 updates rolling out

News

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 updates rolling out

Most Popular

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

LG W10 and LG W30 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 series outsells Galaxy S9 series

Android Q beta 5 will tweak gestures for app navigation drawers

Vivo iQOO Neo launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

Realme X India launch has been set for July 15

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 updates rolling out

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Android Q beta 5 will tweak gestures for app navigation drawers

News

Android Q beta 5 will tweak gestures for app navigation drawers
Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 updates rolling out

News

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 updates rolling out
LG W Series goes on sale at 12PM via Amazon India

News

LG W Series goes on sale at 12PM via Amazon India
WhatsApp to add a new shortcut to its Android app soon

News

WhatsApp to add a new shortcut to its Android app soon
Vivo Carnival on Amazon India: Top deals to know

Deals

Vivo Carnival on Amazon India: Top deals to know

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने चीन में लॉन्च किए Mi CC सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन्स, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Vivo के सब-ब्रांड iQOO ने लॉन्च किया गेमिंग सेंट्रिक स्मार्टफोन iQOO Neo, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

LG W10, W30 आज भारत में पहली बार दोपहर 12 बजे इन ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

15 जुलाई को भारत में लॉन्च होगा Realme X, यह हो सकती है कीमत

Vivo Z1 Pro आज होगा भारत में लॉन्च, यहां देखें लॉन्च इवेंट की लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series outsells Galaxy S9 series
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 series outsells Galaxy S9 series
Android Q beta 5 will tweak gestures for app navigation drawers

News

Android Q beta 5 will tweak gestures for app navigation drawers
Vivo iQOO Neo launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

News

Vivo iQOO Neo launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC
Realme X India launch has been set for July 15

News

Realme X India launch has been set for July 15
Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 updates rolling out

News

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 updates rolling out