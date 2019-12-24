HMD Global has been pushing the latest security patch to some of its Nokia devices since the beginning of December. Now, the Nokia 3.2 smartphone has started receiving the December 2019 Android security patch. The latest software update doesn’t bring the Android 10 OS. However, the device will reportedly receive the OS update next year sometime around Q2, 2020.

Nokia 3.2 update details

The new Nokia 3.2 update is about 65.1MB in size. This isn’t a huge update, and is instead incremental in nature. As mentioned, it essentially brings in the latest Android security patch to the device. The patch fixes a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework component, NokiaMob reports.

This flaw can potentially allow a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The company is likely to roll out this new security patch to more Nokia smartphones in the coming weeks.

The OTA update is rolling out in phases so it should take a while before reaching all Nokia 3.2 units in the coming days. Users will get a notification when the update is ready. Besides, one can head over to Settings to manually check for the update. It is recommended to use a stable Wi-Fi connection before initiating the update process.

Price in India, features, specifications

The Nokia 3.2 smartphone launched earlier this year at MWC 2019 in February. It launched in India later at a starting price of Rs 8,990 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage variant. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, however, cost Rs 10,790.

The Nokia smartphone features a 6.26-inch IPS display with HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, dot-notch on the top, and a thick bezel below the screen. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 octa-core SoC with Adreno 504 GPU. In terms of camera, the device comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a dedicated LED unit. On the front, it gets a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Story Timeline