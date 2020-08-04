comscore Nokia 3.2 update rolling out with July 2020 security update
Nokia 3.2 update rolling out with July 2020 security update

The Nokia 3.2 update is currently available for users based in India, but the company is likely to roll out the same update for other countries soon.

  Published: August 4, 2020 7:13 PM IST
Nokia 3.2 (1)

HMD Global is rolling out a new software update for the Nokia 3.2 smartphone. The latest update brings in the month-old July 2020 Android security patch to the device. However, the changelog for the update does not mention any new newly added features. Also Read - Nokia C3 launched with 5.99-inch display, Android 10: Check price and other details

The latest Nokia 3.2 update bumps up the software build version to 00WW_2_310_SP01 with an OTA firmware size of about 14.65MB. However, the build version and size may vary depending on the region. The OTA update is currently available for users based in India, but it is likely to roll out in other countries soon. Also Read - Nokia C3 appears on Geekbench with 3GB RAM and Android 10

Watch: How to delete your Google account?

As per the changelog, the update only brings the July 2020 Android security patch. The Android bulletin website mentions a host of vulnerabilities that the update fixes. One of the exploits could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass the operating system protections that separate application data files. It also fixes an arbitrary code within the Kernel components, among other exploits. Also Read - Nokia TV 65-inch 4K variant launched on Flipkart for Rs 64,999: Check details

The Nokia 3.2 OTA update is rolling out gradually, so it could eventually take a while to reach all units. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About phone > System updates.

Nokia 3.2 features, specifications

The Nokia 3.2 smartphone made its debut back in February last year. It flaunts a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution. The device also features a single-camera setup at the back, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The Nokia 3.2 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 SoC paired with Adreno 504 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery along with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include WiFi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro USB 2.0 port for charging.

Features Nokia 3.2
Price 7428
Chipset Snapdragon 429 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display IPS LCD display-6.26-inch-HD+ (720 x 1,520 pixels) resolution
Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
Rear Camera 13MP with LED flash
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 4,000mAh
  Published Date: August 4, 2020 7:13 PM IST

