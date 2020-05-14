comscore Nokia 3.2 update rolling out with May 2020 security patch | BGR India
The Nokia 3.2 latest update fixes some critical and moderate-level security vulnerabilities in the smartphone.

  • Published: May 14, 2020 9:31 AM IST
Nokia 3.2 (10)

The Finnish smartphone maker, HMD Global, is rolling out a new software update for the Nokia 3.2 smartphone in India. The latest update brings the May 2020 Android security patch to the device. The changelog for the update, however, does not mention any newly added features. Also Read - Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020) feature phones launched: Check details

The latest Nokia 3.2 update bumps up the software build version to 00WW_2_270_SP02 with an OTA firmware size of about 7.44 MB. The new update is based on the latest Android 10 OS and brings security enhancements to the device, NPU reports. The report also noted that users could likely use the VPN trick to get the update faster. But, it is better to wait for the official update rollout for any regional fixes and improvements. Also Read - Nokia 9.3 PureView may feature 8K video, improved Night and Pro modes, and exclusive Zeiss features

According to Google’s Android Bulletin website, the latest May security patch update fixes some critical and moderate security vulnerabilities in the smartphone. One of these flaws could have let the bypass of user interaction requirements and gain access to additional permissions. The update also addresses the security issues in the Media framework. Also Read - Nokia 3.2 Android 10 update roll out begins in India

The OTA update is rolling out in batches. So, it could take a while before reaching all Nokia 3.2 units gradually. Users will get a push-notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Nokia 3.2 features, specifications

The Nokia 3.2 smartphone flaunts a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen. The panel operates at HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution and has a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a single-camera setup at the back, which includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The Nokia 3.2 sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 SoC and Adreno 504 GPU. Additionally, it packs a 4,000mAh battery with Android One edition OS. In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a MicroUSB port for charging.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
