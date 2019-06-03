Nokia 3 (2017) finally starts receiving Android 9 Pie update with May 2019 Android security patch

HMD Global has just announced the official roll out of the Android 9 Pie update for Nokia 3 (2017) devices in the market. The company also revealed a detailed change-log to give users a clear picture of what changes to expect from the new software update. With this update, the company has fulfilled its promise of rolling out Android 9 Pie update to its lower-end smartphone lineup while increasing the number of Nokia-branded smartphones that are now powered by Android 9 Pie update. According to the official announcement, Nokia 3 is the 19th Nokia-branded smartphone to now run on Android 9 Pie update.

The Chief Product Officer for HMD Global, Juho Sarvikas issued a statement adding, “We’ve been focused on bringing the latest Android experience to every Nokia phone fan – irrespective of the price segment. Today, I am delighted to share that first-generation Nokia 3 will start receiving the Android 9 Pie upgrade.” He went on to state, “This means consumers can expect the latest OS experiences and innovations from Google even in the affordable segment. Our promise has been to offer a smartphone experience that just keeps getting better and we are excited to be delivering on that promise.”

According to the changelog of the update, Nokia 3 users will now get all the Android 9 Pie features including adaptive battery for better battery backup, new system navigation that features just one single home button, and more. The new update also brings “Slices” that will allow present users with deep in-app shortcuts to get frequently done things quickly. Other features include adaptive brightness, a feature that automatically changes the screen brightness according to past user preferences according to different ambient lighting conditions and Digital Wellbeing.

Nokia 3 (2017) features a 5-inch HD display, and it is powered by a MediaTek MT6737 SoC. The smartphone comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage along with support for expandable storage with the help of a microSD card. On the camera front, the device sports an 8-megapixel sensor both on the front and the back side for photography. In terms of connectivity, the Nokia 3 comes with a dual-SIM slot where one SIM slot is hybrid in nature. HMD Global has added a 2,650mAh battery to power the device.