comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 3 (2017) finally starts receiving Android 9 Pie update with May 2019 Android security patch
News

Nokia 3 (2017) finally starts receiving Android 9 Pie update with May 2019 Android security patch

News

Nokia 3 users will now get all the Android 9 Pie features including adaptive battery for better battery backup, new system navigation that features just one single home button, and more. The new update also brings “Slices” that will allow present users with deep in-app shortcuts to get frequently done things quickly.

  • Published: June 3, 2019 9:30 PM IST
Nokia 3 Android 9 Pie update

HMD Global has just announced the official roll out of the Android 9 Pie update for Nokia 3 (2017) devices in the market. The company also revealed a detailed change-log to give users a clear picture of what changes to expect from the new software update. With this update, the company has fulfilled its promise of rolling out Android 9 Pie update to its lower-end smartphone lineup while increasing the number of Nokia-branded smartphones that are now powered by Android 9 Pie update. According to the official announcement, Nokia 3 is the 19th Nokia-branded smartphone to now run on Android 9 Pie update.

The Chief Product Officer for HMD Global, Juho Sarvikas issued a statement adding, “We’ve been focused on bringing the latest Android experience to every Nokia phone fan – irrespective of the price segment. Today, I am delighted to share that first-generation Nokia 3 will start receiving the Android 9 Pie upgrade.” He went on to state, “This means consumers can expect the latest OS experiences and innovations from Google even in the affordable segment. Our promise has been to offer a smartphone experience that just keeps getting better and we are excited to be delivering on that promise.”

According to the changelog of the update, Nokia 3 users will now get all the Android 9 Pie features including adaptive battery for better battery backup, new system navigation that features just one single home button, and more. The new update also brings “Slices” that will allow present users with deep in-app shortcuts to get frequently done things quickly. Other features include adaptive brightness, a feature that automatically changes the screen brightness according to past user preferences according to different ambient lighting conditions and Digital Wellbeing.

Nokia 6.2 with 48MP camera may launch in India with a starting price of Rs 18,999

Also Read

Nokia 6.2 with 48MP camera may launch in India with a starting price of Rs 18,999

Nokia 3 (2017) features a 5-inch HD display, and it is powered by a MediaTek MT6737 SoC. The smartphone comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage along with support for expandable storage with the help of a microSD card. On the camera front, the device sports an 8-megapixel sensor both on the front and the back side for photography. In terms of connectivity, the Nokia 3 comes with a dual-SIM slot where one SIM slot is hybrid in nature. HMD Global has added a 2,650mAh battery to power the device.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 3, 2019 9:30 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Nokia 3 (2017) finally starts receiving Android 9 Pie update
News
Nokia 3 (2017) finally starts receiving Android 9 Pie update
Nokia 6.2 may launch with a starting price of Rs 18.999

News

Nokia 6.2 may launch with a starting price of Rs 18.999

Dish TV offers one month of service at no extra cost

News

Dish TV offers one month of service at no extra cost

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series India launch within 6 weeks

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series India launch within 6 weeks

Apple WWDC 2019: Here is how to watch keynote live

News

Apple WWDC 2019: Here is how to watch keynote live

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review

Asus ZenBook 30 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Review

Nokia 3 (2017) finally starts receiving Android 9 Pie update

Nokia 6.2 may launch with a starting price of Rs 18.999

Dish TV offers one month of service at no extra cost

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series India launch within 6 weeks

Apple WWDC 2019: Here is how to watch keynote live

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 3 (2017) finally starts receiving Android 9 Pie update

News

Nokia 3 (2017) finally starts receiving Android 9 Pie update
Nokia 6.2 may launch with a starting price of Rs 18.999

News

Nokia 6.2 may launch with a starting price of Rs 18.999
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro getting stable MIUI 10.3 stable update in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro getting stable MIUI 10.3 stable update in India
Nokia 8.1 gets up to Rs 6,000 discount

Deals

Nokia 8.1 gets up to Rs 6,000 discount
Nokia X71 may launch in India as Nokia 6.2 on June 6

News

Nokia X71 may launch in India as Nokia 6.2 on June 6

हिंदी समाचार

पहली सेल में दो लाख से ज्यादा Redmi K20 Pro स्मार्टफोन बिके

भारत में Poco F2 के बजाय Redmi K20 के नाम से ही लॉन्च होगा Xiaomi का फ्लैगशिप किलर, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Kirin 985 SoC और HongMeng OS के साथ लॉन्च हो सकते हैं Huawei Mate 30 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन

Redmi Note 5 Pro और Redmi 6 Pro यूजर्स को मिलने लगा MIUI 10.3 का अपडेट

2 हजार रुपये सस्ता हुआ Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro स्मार्टफोन, जानें नई कीमत

News

Nokia 3 (2017) finally starts receiving Android 9 Pie update
News
Nokia 3 (2017) finally starts receiving Android 9 Pie update
Nokia 6.2 may launch with a starting price of Rs 18.999

News

Nokia 6.2 may launch with a starting price of Rs 18.999
Dish TV offers one month of service at no extra cost

News

Dish TV offers one month of service at no extra cost
Xiaomi Redmi K20 series India launch within 6 weeks

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series India launch within 6 weeks
Apple WWDC 2019: Here is how to watch keynote live

News

Apple WWDC 2019: Here is how to watch keynote live