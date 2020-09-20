comscore Nokia 3.4 budget smartphones gets certified by FCC | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 3.4 budget smartphones gets certified by FCC, hints at triple rear cameras
News

Nokia 3.4 budget smartphones gets certified by FCC, hints at triple rear cameras

News

Nokia 3.4 is expected to debut by HMD Global on September 22, along with several other Nokia smartphones.

  • Published: September 20, 2020 4:35 PM IST
Nokia 5.3 review bgr India

Representative Image

There are several new Nokia smartphones that HMD Global is believed to be preparing on. This includes the Nokia 3.4, which we have seen in a number of leaks. Now, it seems that the launch of the budget phone is imminent as the smartphone has now received certification from the US FCC (Federal Communications Commission). It also gives us new information about itself. Also Read - Nokia C3 goes on sale in India: Check price, specifications and other details

According to FCC certification, the Nokia 3.4 has two model numbers, namely TA-1283 and TA-1285, which seem to point towards single-SIM and dual-SIM versions, respectively. The list also confirms several connectivity features such as LTE, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC. Also Read - HMD Global set to launch new Nokia phones this month

MIUI 12: Here’s the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

Moreover, the FCC documents also shared a sketch that reveals the design of this smartphone. From what it’s revealed, the Nokia 3.4 has a circular camera setup on the back. A smaller circle is placed at the front, to be precise, in the top left corner. Also Read - Nokia 5.3 Review: Playing the software trump card

Nokia 3.4 expected specifications

As for the specifications, the Nokia 3.4 will be an affordable device that reportedly has a 6.5-inch screen offering HD+ resolution (720 x 1600 pixels) and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The punch-hole is home to one 8-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, there will be a triple-camera consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera. This will go with a combination of 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras.

Nokia Android 10 updates to be pushed back due to Coronavirus

Also Read

Nokia Android 10 updates to be pushed back due to Coronavirus

The budget smartphone might rely on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor like the OPPO A53, which is paired by choice of RAM between 3GB or 4GB and two internal storage options ranging from 32GB and 64GB. The device will run on Android 10 OS and a 4,000 mAh battery to keep it running all day long, which also comes equipped with standard 10-Watt charger support. As far as the launch is concerned, the Nokia 3.4 is expected to debut by HMD Global on September 22, along with several other Nokia smartphones.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 20, 2020 4:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Nokia 3.4 budget smartphones gets certified by FCC
News
Nokia 3.4 budget smartphones gets certified by FCC
Xiaomi could soon launch a cheaper 108MP smartphone

News

Xiaomi could soon launch a cheaper 108MP smartphone

Samsung Exynos 1000 may outperform Snapdragon 875 SoC

News

Samsung Exynos 1000 may outperform Snapdragon 875 SoC

YouTube blocks iOS 14 picture-in-picture

News

YouTube blocks iOS 14 picture-in-picture

Galaxy S21 would use the ISOCELL Vizion sensor

News

Galaxy S21 would use the ISOCELL Vizion sensor

Most Popular

Marvel s Avengers review: One for the Marvel fans

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 2020 review: Just right for casual gaming

Redmi Smart Band review: No compromises

WWE 2K Battlegrounds First Impressions:

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Microsoft Surface Duo bends but the hinge design is durable

Google new Nest speaker, Chromecast dongle official images leaked

Realme Narzo 20 series set for India launch, prices leaked

Nokia 3.4 budget smartphones gets certified by FCC

Xiaomi could soon launch a cheaper 108MP smartphone

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 3.4 budget smartphones gets certified by FCC

News

Nokia 3.4 budget smartphones gets certified by FCC
Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India

Top Products

Best Budget Phone Under 8000 in India
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020
Nokia C3 goes on sale in India: Check price, specifications and other details

News

Nokia C3 goes on sale in India: Check price, specifications and other details
HMD Global set to launch new Nokia Android phones on September 22

News

HMD Global set to launch new Nokia Android phones on September 22

हिंदी समाचार

OPPO F17 Pro का 6GB रैम वेरिएंट प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए उपलब्ध, मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट और कैशबैक

Infinix अगले सप्ताह लॉन्च करने वाला है दो सस्ते SNOKOR ईयरफोन्स

15 दिनों की बैटरी लाइफ और SpO2 मॉनिटर फीचर के साथ Amazfit Band 5 हुआ लॉन्च

कोरोनाकाल में फर्जी Aarogya Setu समेत कई ऐप्स के जरिए 14.3 करोड़ मैलवेयर ने किया साइबर अटैक: रिपोर्ट

OnePlus 8T ऑफिशियली हुआ Amazon India पर टीज, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Features

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air
MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

Features

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi
Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Features

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced
OxygenOS 11: First Look

Hands On

OxygenOS 11: First Look

News

Microsoft Surface Duo bends but the hinge design is durable
News
Microsoft Surface Duo bends but the hinge design is durable
Google new Nest speaker, Chromecast dongle official images leaked

News

Google new Nest speaker, Chromecast dongle official images leaked
Realme Narzo 20 series set for India launch, prices leaked

News

Realme Narzo 20 series set for India launch, prices leaked
Nokia 3.4 budget smartphones gets certified by FCC

News

Nokia 3.4 budget smartphones gets certified by FCC
Xiaomi could soon launch a cheaper 108MP smartphone

News

Xiaomi could soon launch a cheaper 108MP smartphone

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers