Nokia 3.4 budget smartphones gets certified by FCC

There are several new Nokia smartphones that HMD Global is believed to be preparing on. This includes the Nokia 3.4, which we have seen in a number of leaks. Now, it seems that the launch of the budget phone is imminent as the smartphone has now received certification from the US FCC (Federal Communications Commission). It also gives us new information about itself. Also Read - Nokia C3 goes on sale in India: Check price, specifications and other details

According to FCC certification, the Nokia 3.4 has two model numbers, namely TA-1283 and TA-1285, which seem to point towards single-SIM and dual-SIM versions, respectively. The list also confirms several connectivity features such as LTE, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC. Also Read - HMD Global set to launch new Nokia phones this month

Moreover, the FCC documents also shared a sketch that reveals the design of this smartphone. From what it’s revealed, the Nokia 3.4 has a circular camera setup on the back. A smaller circle is placed at the front, to be precise, in the top left corner. Also Read - Nokia 5.3 Review: Playing the software trump card

Nokia 3.4 expected specifications

As for the specifications, the Nokia 3.4 will be an affordable device that reportedly has a 6.5-inch screen offering HD+ resolution (720 x 1600 pixels) and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The punch-hole is home to one 8-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, there will be a triple-camera consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera. This will go with a combination of 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras.

The budget smartphone might rely on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor like the OPPO A53, which is paired by choice of RAM between 3GB or 4GB and two internal storage options ranging from 32GB and 64GB. The device will run on Android 10 OS and a 4,000 mAh battery to keep it running all day long, which also comes equipped with standard 10-Watt charger support. As far as the launch is concerned, the Nokia 3.4 is expected to debut by HMD Global on September 22, along with several other Nokia smartphones.