Nokia 3.4 leaked renders reveal design: All you need to know

HMD Global will reportedly participate in the IFA 2020 event this year. Here it is expected to introduce its newest lineup of Nokia smartphones, including Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4. The latter has the codename "Doctor Strange" and has recently been seen on the Geekbench benchmark platform with specs sheet. Now the design of the Nokia 3.4 phone has been leaked online ahead of the launch.

The render is shared by a tipster (@Nokia Hikari_Calyx) on Twitter gives us a glimpse of what this smartphone will look like. However, it is only an illustration of the results of what the tipster saw. Based on the image that appears, the Nokia 3.4 smartphone will come with a full screen surrounded by a thin bezel. But the main highlight is the presence of a small punch hole placed in the top left corner of the screen.

We have seen HMD Global release several Nokia smartphones that come with punch-hole designs. The Nokia 8.3 phone also offered a similar design. The Nokia 3.4 is the company's first entry-level smartphone and is said to have a circular cut out on the panel. Moreover, it is expected to offer a high screen-to-body ratio. Along with the punch-hole design, we also see a circular camera module on the back. It seems that the device will accommodate three cameras at the back, which is assisted by an LED flash.

There is also a fingerprint sensor which is placed just below the camera setup. As far as specifications are concerned, it is reported that Nokia 3.4 will come with a 6.5-inch screen with 19:9 aspect ratio. It will operate at HD+ resolution. The small hole placed on the side of the screen is reportedly home to an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The triple rear camera is expected to include a 13-megapixel primary camera combined with a 2-megapixel and a 5-megapixel camera. Furthermore, it is likely to run Android 10 OS.