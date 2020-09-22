The Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 smartphones have been launched globally. The Nokia 3.4 will be available for purchase globally from early October and its price starts from 159 EUR, which is around Rs 13,700 in India. The device will be sold in Fjord, Dusk, and Charcoal color options. Also Read - Nokia Power Earbuds and Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker launched: Price, features

The Nokia 2.4 will be up for sale globally by the end of September, and its price starts from 119 EUR, which is around Rs 10,260. The handset comes in Dusk, Fjord, and Charcoal color options. The brand is yet to confirm the India launch dates of the Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 devices. The company is promising that users will get three years of monthly security updates and two years of major Android OS updates. Also Read - Nokia 3.4 budget smartphones gets certified by FCC, hints at triple rear cameras

Nokia 3.4 specifications, features

As for the specifications, the Nokia 3.4 is an affordable device that has a 6.39-inch screen offering HD+ resolution (720 x 1600 pixels) and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The punch-hole is home to one 8-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, there will be a triple-camera consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera. This will go with a combination of 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras. Also Read - Nokia C3 goes on sale in India: Check price, specifications and other details

The budget smartphone relies on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor like the Oppo A53, which is paired by choice of RAM between 3GB or 4GB and two internal storage options ranging from 32GB and 64GB. The device runs on Android 10 OS and a 4,000mAh battery to keep it running all day long. It comes equipped with standard 10W charger support.

Nokia 2.4 specifications

The Nokia 2.4 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The phone has a length and width of 165.85 x 76.3mm, respectively, which leads to a screen size of 6.5 inches. Furthermore, the successor of the Nokia 2.3 has a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel camera. There is also a 5-megapixel camera on the front for taking selfies or video calls. Meanwhile, to keep it running, the smartphone will run the Android 10 OS and has a 4,500mAh battery. It is bigger than the Nokia 2.3 that packs a 4,000mAh battery. The new Nokia phones will be available in 2GB/32GB and 3GB/64GB configurations.