comscore Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 launched: Price, full specifications, sale details
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 launched: Price, full specifications, and sale details
News

Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 launched: Price, full specifications, and sale details

News

The Nokia 3.4 will be available for purchase globally from early October and its price starts from 159 EUR, which is around Rs 13,700 in India.

  • Published: September 22, 2020 8:51 PM IST
Nokia 3.4

The Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 smartphones have been launched globally. The Nokia 3.4 will be available for purchase globally from early October and its price starts from 159 EUR, which is around Rs 13,700 in India. The device will be sold in Fjord, Dusk, and Charcoal color options. Also Read - Nokia Power Earbuds and Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker launched: Price, features

The Nokia 2.4 will be up for sale globally by the end of September, and its price starts from 119 EUR, which is around Rs 10,260. The handset comes in Dusk, Fjord, and Charcoal color options. The brand is yet to confirm the India launch dates of the Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 devices. The company is promising that users will get three years of monthly security updates and two years of major Android OS updates. Also Read - Nokia 3.4 budget smartphones gets certified by FCC, hints at triple rear cameras

Watch: Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

Nokia 3.4 specifications, features

As for the specifications, the Nokia 3.4 is an affordable device that has a 6.39-inch screen offering HD+ resolution (720 x 1600 pixels) and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The punch-hole is home to one 8-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, there will be a triple-camera consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera. This will go with a combination of 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras. Also Read - Nokia C3 goes on sale in India: Check price, specifications and other details

The budget smartphone relies on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor like the Oppo A53, which is paired by choice of RAM between 3GB or 4GB and two internal storage options ranging from 32GB and 64GB. The device runs on Android 10 OS and a 4,000mAh battery to keep it running all day long. It comes equipped with standard 10W charger support.

Nokia 2.4 specifications

The Nokia 2.4 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The phone has a length and width of 165.85 x 76.3mm, respectively, which leads to a screen size of 6.5 inches. Furthermore, the successor of the Nokia 2.3 has a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel camera. There is also a 5-megapixel camera on the front for taking selfies or video calls. Meanwhile, to keep it running, the smartphone will run the Android 10 OS and has a 4,500mAh battery. It is bigger than the Nokia 2.3 that packs a 4,000mAh battery. The new Nokia phones will be available in 2GB/32GB and 3GB/64GB configurations.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 22, 2020 8:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 launched: Price, full specifications, and sale details
News
Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 launched: Price, full specifications, and sale details
Xiaomi launches two new Mi PowerBank 3i in India, price starts at Rs 899

News

Xiaomi launches two new Mi PowerBank 3i in India, price starts at Rs 899

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 third Android 10 beta released

News

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 third Android 10 beta released

Android 11: How to easily check notification history

How To

Android 11: How to easily check notification history

Asus commercial PCs launched in India

Photo Gallery

Asus commercial PCs launched in India

Asus commercial PCs launched in India: Check out the new machines

Photo Gallery

Asus commercial PCs launched in India: Check out the new machines

Most Popular

Skullcandy Sesh Evo review: Needs more evolution

Samsung Galaxy M51 review

Marvel s Avengers review: One for the Marvel fans

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 2020 review: Just right for casual gaming

Redmi Smart Band review: No compromises

Nokia Power Earbuds and Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker launched: Price, features

Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 launched: Price, full specifications, and sale details

Xiaomi launches two new Mi PowerBank 3i in India, price starts at Rs 899

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 third Android 10 beta released

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro get MIUI 12 update in India: Check details

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia Power Earbuds and Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker launched: Price, features

News

Nokia Power Earbuds and Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker launched: Price, features
Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 launched: Price, full specifications, and sale details

News

Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 launched: Price, full specifications, and sale details
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020
Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India

Top Products

Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India
Nokia 3.4 budget smartphones gets certified by FCC

News

Nokia 3.4 budget smartphones gets certified by FCC

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno 4 Pro का स्पेशल एडिशन हुआ लॉन्च, मिल रहा इंस्टैंट डिस्काउंट और कई अन्य ऑफर

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3i भारत में 20,000mAh कैपेसिटी, 18W फास्ट चार्जिंग के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

वनप्लस के सस्ते स्मार्टफोन OnePlus Nord में यूजर्स को आ रही है ये प्रोब्लम

Jio Postpaid Plus प्लान्स की धमाकेदार एंट्री, फ्री मिलेगा Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney + Hotstar का सब्सक्रिप्शन

NASA चांद पर भेजेगी पहली महिला अंतरिक्ष यात्री, जानिए कितना आएगा खर्च

Latest Videos

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Features

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air
MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

Features

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi
Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Features

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced
OxygenOS 11: First Look

Hands On

OxygenOS 11: First Look

News

Nokia Power Earbuds and Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker launched: Price, features
News
Nokia Power Earbuds and Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker launched: Price, features
Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 launched: Price, full specifications, and sale details

News

Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 launched: Price, full specifications, and sale details
Xiaomi launches two new Mi PowerBank 3i in India, price starts at Rs 899

News

Xiaomi launches two new Mi PowerBank 3i in India, price starts at Rs 899
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 third Android 10 beta released

News

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 third Android 10 beta released
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro get MIUI 12 update in India: Check details

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro get MIUI 12 update in India: Check details

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers