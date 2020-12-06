Nokia 3.4 rumored to launch in India soon: Price, specifications

A couple of days ago, Nokia announced its Nokia 2.4 budget smartphone in India. We reviewed the device at BGR India and found it to be sufficient for most users seeking an affordable phone without major performance requirements. Nokia, however, is seemingly not done with its launches for 2020 and if the rumors are to be believed, there’s a Nokia 3.4 in the pipeline that’s set to come to our shores pretty soon. Also Read - Nokia 5.4 with quad-cameras & Google Assistant button spotted on US FCC listing

According to a report from NokiaPowerUser, HMD Global will release the Nokia 3.4 in India as another of its affordable smartphone offerings. The device is said to come in multiple storage variants, with the base model expected to retail for around Rs 12,000. The report says that this variant will give you 3GB RAM as standard. The company might put the phone up for pre-orders by the end of December. Also Read - Nokia laptops could be a real thing in India soon

Nokia 3.4 is coming to India soon

The Nokia 3.4 was revealed globally earlier this year and sits in Nokia’s pipeline as the middle option between the more affordable Nokia 2.4, and the more expensive Nokia 5.3. The 3.4 is one of the very few phones from Nokia to feature a punch-hole cutout design for the display. It also gets the same design cues from the more capable Nokia 8.3. Also Read - Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G launch could have been delayed again

With this phone, you are going to get a 6.3-inch HD+display with a fat chin and a punch-hole cutout for the front camera. The front camera itself has an 8-megapixel sensor for shooting selfies and doing video calls. The smartphone uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chip and is paired with up to 4GB RAM as well as 64GB storage. The phone launched with Android 10 but Nokia says it is ready for Android 11.

The rear cameras on the Nokia 3.4 consist of a 13-megapixel main camera that’s assisted by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The phone uses a 4000mAh battery and it supports up to 10W of fast charging.

As of now, Nokia India hasn’t given any confirmation on the launch of the device and hence, we suggest you stay tuned to the official sources for confirmation. Nokia has mostly focused on the affordable smartphone segment in the last two years and we are yet to see a premium-level flagship device from the brand in India.