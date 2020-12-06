comscore Nokia 3.4 rumored to launch in India soon: Price, specifications | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 3.4 rumored to launch in India soon: Expected price, known specifications
News

Nokia 3.4 rumored to launch in India soon: Expected price, known specifications

News

The Nokia 3.4 is said to be launching by mid-December in India at a starting price of almost Rs 12,000. The 3.4 is a budget Android phone from Nokia.

Nokia 3dot4 (2)

A couple of days ago, Nokia announced its Nokia 2.4 budget smartphone in India. We reviewed the device at BGR India and found it to be sufficient for most users seeking an affordable phone without major performance requirements. Nokia, however, is seemingly not done with its launches for 2020 and if the rumors are to be believed, there’s a Nokia 3.4 in the pipeline that’s set to come to our shores pretty soon. Also Read - Nokia 5.4 with quad-cameras & Google Assistant button spotted on US FCC listing

According to a report from NokiaPowerUser, HMD Global will release the Nokia 3.4 in India as another of its affordable smartphone offerings. The device is said to come in multiple storage variants, with the base model expected to retail for around Rs 12,000. The report says that this variant will give you 3GB RAM as standard. The company might put the phone up for pre-orders by the end of December. Also Read - Nokia laptops could be a real thing in India soon

Nokia 3.4 is coming to India soon

The Nokia 3.4 was revealed globally earlier this year and sits in Nokia’s pipeline as the middle option between the more affordable Nokia 2.4, and the more expensive Nokia 5.3. The 3.4 is one of the very few phones from Nokia to feature a punch-hole cutout design for the display. It also gets the same design cues from the more capable Nokia 8.3. Also Read - Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G launch could have been delayed again

Nokia 3.4

With this phone, you are going to get a 6.3-inch HD+display with a fat chin and a punch-hole cutout for the front camera. The front camera itself has an 8-megapixel sensor for shooting selfies and doing video calls. The smartphone uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chip and is paired with up to 4GB RAM as well as 64GB storage. The phone launched with Android 10 but Nokia says it is ready for Android 11.

The rear cameras on the Nokia 3.4 consist of a 13-megapixel main camera that’s assisted by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The phone uses a 4000mAh battery and it supports up to 10W of fast charging.

As of now, Nokia India hasn’t given any confirmation on the launch of the device and hence, we suggest you stay tuned to the official sources for confirmation. Nokia has mostly focused on the affordable smartphone segment in the last two years and we are yet to see a premium-level flagship device from the brand in India.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 6, 2020 10:14 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

iPhone 11 DxOMark score updated, on par with 2020 flagships
Mobiles
iPhone 11 DxOMark score updated, on par with 2020 flagships
Chrome OS 87 rollout begins

News

Chrome OS 87 rollout begins

Nokia 5.4 expected specifications and design

News

Nokia 5.4 expected specifications and design

FAU-G expected to be launched this month

News

FAU-G expected to be launched this month

Apple iPhone 12 wireless charging issue

News

Apple iPhone 12 wireless charging issue

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

iPhone 11 DxOMark score updated, on par with 2020 flagships

Nokia 3.4 rumored to launch in India soon: Price, specifications

Chrome OS 87 rollout begins

Nokia 5.4 expected specifications and design

FAU-G expected to be launched this month

Fraudsters posing as family and friends on Facebook to scam

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games | BGR India

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 3.4 rumored to launch in India soon: Price, specifications

News

Nokia 3.4 rumored to launch in India soon: Price, specifications
Nokia 5.4 expected specifications and design

News

Nokia 5.4 expected specifications and design
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020
Nokia laptops could be a real thing in India soon

News

Nokia laptops could be a real thing in India soon
Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G launch could have been delayed again

News

Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G launch could have been delayed again

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 6300 4G और Nokia 8000 4G फोन लॉन्च से पहले TENAA पर हुए स्पॉट

IND vs AUS 2nd T-20 Live Streaming : भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच मोबाइल पर देखें T-20 मैच LIVE

Nokia 5.4 फोन 4 बैक कैमरा, डेडिकेटिड गूगल असिस्टेंट बटन के साथ US FCC लिस्टिंग पर स्पॉट

NetFlix (नेटफ्लिक्स) आज 5 और 6 दिसंबर को बिल्कुल फ्री, ऐसे देखें एक्सक्लूसिव मूवीज, सीरीज

Xiaomi Mi 11 का कॉन्सेप्ट रेंडर आया सामने, जानिए कैसा होगा डिजाइन

Latest Videos

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India

Hands On

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India
How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Features

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India
Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games

Features

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games
How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

Features

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

News

iPhone 11 DxOMark score updated, on par with 2020 flagships
Mobiles
iPhone 11 DxOMark score updated, on par with 2020 flagships
Nokia 3.4 rumored to launch in India soon: Price, specifications

News

Nokia 3.4 rumored to launch in India soon: Price, specifications
Chrome OS 87 rollout begins

News

Chrome OS 87 rollout begins
Nokia 5.4 expected specifications and design

News

Nokia 5.4 expected specifications and design
FAU-G expected to be launched this month

News

FAU-G expected to be launched this month

new arrivals in india

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers