Nokia 3 Android 8.1 Oreo update rolling out with December security patch

Having launched a truckload of new smartphones this year, HMD Global has also been pretty good at keeping the old ones supported with relevant updates. To that end, the Finnish company is now seeding a new update to Nokia 3, an entry-level smartphone that it launched last year.

The new update brings stable Android 8.1 Oreo to Nokia 3, and comes bundled with the security patch for the month of December. The new features include a revamped power menu, new settings menu, Bluetooth battery percentage indication, and general system stability improvements.

Around 1.8GB in size, the update is currently available only in selected markets. These include Sri Lanka, Finland, Pakistan, Romania, and Egypt, NPU reports. As is always the case, the update is being rolled in a phased manner, so it may take a while for all Nokia 3 units out there to get it. Those having a Nokia 3 can also manually check for the update under the smartphone’s settings.

Nokia 3 specifications, features

Talking about specifications, Nokia 3 is powered by a MediaTek MT6737 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 720×1280 pixels, and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

For imaging duties, Nokia 3 comes with a single-lens 8-megapixel rear camera, complete with LED flash and 720p video recording support. Up front, there’s an 8-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls. The smartphone has all standard connectivity options, but no fingerprint sensor. Backing up the whole package is a 2,630mAh battery, but there’s no fast-charging support.