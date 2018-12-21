comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 3 Android 8.1 Oreo update rolling out with December security patch
News

Nokia 3 Android 8.1 Oreo update rolling out with December security patch

News

The entry-level Nokia smartphone was launched last year.

  • Published: December 21, 2018 10:45 AM IST
nokia3

Having launched a truckload of new smartphones this year, HMD Global has also been pretty good at keeping the old ones supported with relevant updates. To that end, the Finnish company is now seeding a new update to Nokia 3, an entry-level smartphone that it launched last year.

The new update brings stable Android 8.1 Oreo to Nokia 3, and comes bundled with the security patch for the month of December. The new features include a revamped power menu, new settings menu, Bluetooth battery percentage indication, and general system stability improvements.

Around 1.8GB in size, the update is currently available only in selected markets. These include Sri Lanka, Finland, Pakistan, Romania, and Egypt, NPU reports. As is always the case, the update is being rolled in a phased manner, so it may take a while for all Nokia 3 units out there to get it. Those having a Nokia 3 can also manually check for the update under the smartphone’s settings.

Nokia 8 finally gets Android 9 Pie, official roll out starts today

Also Read

Nokia 8 finally gets Android 9 Pie, official roll out starts today

Nokia 3 specifications, features

Talking about specifications, Nokia 3 is powered by a MediaTek MT6737 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 720×1280 pixels, and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Watch: Nokia 8 Sirocco First Look

For imaging duties, Nokia 3 comes with a single-lens 8-megapixel rear camera, complete with LED flash and 720p video recording support. Up front, there’s an 8-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls. The smartphone has all standard connectivity options, but no fingerprint sensor. Backing up the whole package is a 2,630mAh battery, but there’s no fast-charging support.

You Might be Interested

Nokia 3

Nokia 3

4.2

9499

Android 7.0 Nougat
MTK 6737 Quad-Core 1.3GHz Processor
8 MP with 1.12um, f/2, LED flash
  • Published Date: December 21, 2018 10:45 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
These Samsung smartphones to soon get Android Pie
thumb-img
News
Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa and Apple's Siri in a smart speaker IQ test
thumb-img
News
Nokia X7 to get Android 9 Pie on December 22
thumb-img
News
Facebook developing a stablecoin to enable transactions on WhatsApp: Report

Most Popular

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review

Meizu C9 Review

Blaupunkt 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD LED Smart TV Review

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review

Samsung Galaxy J6 update brings auto-brightness setting

Meitu V7 and limited Meitu V7 Tonino Lamborghini Edition unveiled

These Samsung smartphones to soon get Android Pie

Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa and Apple's Siri in a smart speaker IQ test

Oppo R17 to go on sale in India from December 24

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia X7 to get Android 9 Pie on December 22

News

Nokia X7 to get Android 9 Pie on December 22
Nokia 3 now getting Android 8.1 Oreo update

News

Nokia 3 now getting Android 8.1 Oreo update
Realme U1 available online with Rs 1,500 instant discount: Everything you need to know

Deals

Realme U1 available online with Rs 1,500 instant discount: Everything you need to know
Meizu C9 Review

Review

Meizu C9 Review
Nokia 9 PureView get Bluetooth certification

News

Nokia 9 PureView get Bluetooth certification

हिंदी समाचार

जर्मनी में iPhone 7 और iPhone 8 की सेल पर रोक: रिपोर्ट

फेसबुक, गूगल, माइक्रोसॉफ्ट और याहू चाइल्ड पोर्न से जुड़े सर्च वर्ड कर रहे हैं ब्लॉक

अब यूजर्स व्हॉट्सएप से कर सकेंगे पैसे ट्रांसफर!, FACEBOOK बना रहा है क्रिप्टोकरेंसी

OnePlus 6T के लिए OxygenOS 9.0.10 Open Beta 1 हुआ रिलीज

Tata Docomo में ये हैं 100 रुपये के अंदर मिनिमम प्लान, डाटा के साथ मिल रहा है अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग का बेनिफिट

News

Samsung Galaxy J6 update brings auto-brightness setting
News
Samsung Galaxy J6 update brings auto-brightness setting
Meitu V7 and limited Meitu V7 Tonino Lamborghini Edition unveiled

News

Meitu V7 and limited Meitu V7 Tonino Lamborghini Edition unveiled
These Samsung smartphones to soon get Android Pie

News

These Samsung smartphones to soon get Android Pie
Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa and Apple's Siri in a smart speaker IQ test

News

Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa and Apple's Siri in a smart speaker IQ test
Oppo R17 to go on sale in India from December 24

News

Oppo R17 to go on sale in India from December 24