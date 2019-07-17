comscore Nokia 3 gets July security update with major security fix
Nokia 3 gets July security update; fixes critical media framework vulnerability

Nokia 3 is getting July security update after HMD Global pushed the update for Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 8 Sirocco.

  Published: July 17, 2019 4:24 PM IST
Nokia 3 is now getting Android security patch for the month of July. HMD Global had released July security patch for Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 8 Sirocco recently. With the release, Nokia 3 becomes one of the cheapest smartphones to get latest security release. The update is reportedly being pushed to Nokia 3 users in Sri Lanka and India at this moment. Users in other markets will have to wait for HMD Global to officially release the update.

Nokia 3 gets July Security Update

The July security update for Nokia 3 is a 83.1MB download, and is now available. If you have not already received a notification for the update then you can also check manually. The availability of the update can also be checked by heading to Settings -> System -> Advanced -> System Update -> Check for update. Nokia recommends downloading the update over a stable Wi-Fi network. The changelog accompanying the update only mentions July security update. The download package suggests that Nokia 3 is not getting any other updates.

Nokia 5, Nokia 6 updates rolling out with July 2019 Android security patch

Nokia 5, Nokia 6 updates rolling out with July 2019 Android security patch

The Android security bulletin for July 2019 revealed that the update fixes a critical security vulnerability in media framework. The vulnerability allows a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process using a specially crafted file. But, Google says there are no reports of active customer exploitation or abuse of issues reported. The July security patch also issues fixes for issues found in Library, Framework and System level bugs. The July security patch signed 2019-07-05 also brings additional fixes for Qualcomm components and Qualcomm closed-source components.

The security update is yet to reach a large number of devices. So essentially, it is primarily available for Google Pixel and Essential Phone. Samsung has also pushed the update to Galaxy A40 in certain markets. The update should reach more devices in the coming weeks. Android OEMs are generally slow with updates and push faster when the vulnerability is termed as critical. The July update does fix a critical vulnerability, but it is not as critical as other previous releases.

Features Nokia 3
Price 9499
Chipset MTK 6737 Quad-Core 1.3GHz Processor
OS Android 7.0 Nougat
Display IPS LCD display-5.0-inch-HD (1280*720 pixels)
Internal Memory 16 GB, 2 GB RAM
Rear Camera 8 MP with 1.12um, f/2, LED flash
Front Camera 8 MP with 1.12um, f/2, FOV 84 degrees, flash
Battery 2630 mAh battery

  • Published Date: July 17, 2019 4:24 PM IST

