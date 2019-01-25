comscore
  Nokia 3 January 2019 Android Security update rolling out
Nokia 3 January 2019 Android Security update rolling out

HMD Global recently rolled out the same Security Patch update to Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 5.1.

  Published: January 25, 2019 12:04 PM IST
Having launched a truckload of smartphones last year, HMD Global has also been pretty good at keeping the old ones supported with relevant updates. The latest to benefit from this is the entry-level Nokia 3, which was launched back in 2017. The device has started getting January 2019 Android Security update in some markets.

The update is also said to be rolling out to Nokia 3 users in India. It brings only the latest 2019 Android Security Patch, and nothing else in a 78.7MB OTA file. The Nokia 3 Android Security update roll out was first reported by NPU.

HMD recently rolled out the January Android Security Patch update to Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 devices as well. If you are a Nokia 3 user, the update should be available over-the-air soon. In case you do not receive the update automatically, you can go to the device settings and check it manually. The rollout begins today, however, it may take a few days to arrive on Nokia 3 units worldwide.

Considering Nokia smartphones are a part of the Android One initiative, users get security updates faster and that too directly from Google. HMD Global has always stated that Nokia smartphones are eligible to get two years of Android OS update support as well.

Nokia 3 specifications, features

To recap, the Nokia 3 is powered by a MediaTek MT6737 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 720×1280 pixels, and a 16:9 aspect ratio. For imaging duties, Nokia 3 comes with a single-lens 8-megapixel rear camera, complete with LED flash and 720p video recording support. Up front, there’s an 8-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls. The smartphone has all standard connectivity options, but no fingerprint sensor. Backing up the whole package is a 2,630mAh battery, but there’s no fast-charging support.

  Published Date: January 25, 2019 12:04 PM IST

