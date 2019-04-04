Nokia 3 update rolling out with March 2019 Android security patch

HMD Global continues to push regular software updates to all its Nokia smartphones no matter at what price segments they are placed in. The latest device to get a software update is the Nokia 3, which was launched in India back in June 2017.

This is a fairly minor software update, and it only brings March 2019 Android security patch to the Nokia 3, NPU reports. The update is 100.1MB in size, and is being rolled out in phases in select markets, including India. If you are a Nokia 3 user, the update should be available over-the-air soon. In case you do not receive the update automatically, you can go to the device settings and check it manually. The rollout has kicked off, however, it may take a few days to arrive on Nokia 3 units worldwide.

Nokia 3 price, specifications, features

As mentioned, the Nokia 3 was launched in 2017 with a price tag of Rs 9,499. But it can now be purchased for around Rs 7,900 via online channels. To recap on the specifications, the Nokia 3 features a 5-inch HD (1280×720 pixels) display with a standard 16:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek MT6737 quad-core SoC is clocked at 1.3GHz, and paired with 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of onboard storage.

For photography, the Nokia 3 sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and 720p video recording support. For selfies and video calling, there’s another 8-megapixel snapper up front. Making sure everything ticks is a 2,650mAh battery. Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB.