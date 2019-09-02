The iconic Nokia 3310 has turned 19 and those who used it could not hide their love for the strongest and one of the most popular mobile phones ever on social media platforms. Born on September 1, 2000, the device had a dark blue body, emitted a deep green light from its tiny screen, and housed a charming game called “Snake”.

An entire generation grew up loving the iconic Nokia 3310. Then came the Nokia 1100 in 2003 – a sturdy affair with an in-built torch – which quickly became the best-selling consumer electronics device of its time. That was the Golden Age of Nokia – with hardly a competitor in sight. As people realized that its the birth anniversary of Nokia 3310, they took to Twitter. Here are some tweets:

They need to bring back the #Nokia3310 so kids in the #UK stop getting jacked for their £1000 #iPhone pic.twitter.com/dFVK6FbdzW — TriggerSanj (@triggersanj) September 2, 2019

One of the most iconic, durable, and reliable phones ever made disassembled with nothing more than my hands and a torx driver. #Nokia3310 pic.twitter.com/7rbZy9pb0A — Rafe Langston (@AwkwardPrimate) August 30, 2019

In 2016, HMD Global got the license to sell Nokia-branded devices for the next 10 years. The company first launched the modern avatar of iconic Nokia 3310 during MWC 2017. Soon after that, the Nokia 3310 made it to India in May and it was interestingly priced at Rs 3310. The company is still selling the phone across country in four color variants – Gloss finish Warm Red and Yellow, and Matte finish Dark Blue and Grey.

Nokia 3310 Features and Specifications

Nokia 3310 has a 2.4-inch QVGA color display offering 240X320 pixel resolution. It runs on Nokia Series 30 platform and also features the legendary Snake game with refreshed design. It has a 2-megapixel camera on the rear panel with LED Flash. The phone has an internal storage of 16MB which is further expandable up to 32GB via MicroSD card.

The new Nokia 3310 comes in dual SIM variant and requires microSIM. Other connectivity features on the device include micro USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 3.0 with SLAM. It houses a 1200mAh battery which the company claims offer a Standby time up to 25.3 days, talk time up to 22.1 hours and MP3 playback up to 51.0 hours. It also has an inbuilt FM Radio.

Features Nokia 3310 Price 3310 Chipset NA OS Nokia Series 30+ Display 2.4 inch-QVGA (240*320) Pixel Internal Memory 16 GB Rear Camera 2 MP with LED flash Front Camera NA Battery 1200 mAh battery

