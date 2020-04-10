comscore Nokia 4.2 gets the Android 10 upgrade | BGR India
Nokia 4.2 finally gets the Android 10 upgrade

This new update comes just a month after the company shared an updated Android 10 upgrade road map. 4.2 started receiving the update just days after HMD Global started rolling out the upgrade to Nokia 3.2 devices.

  • Published: April 10, 2020 10:20 AM IST
Nokia 4.2 (5)

HMD Global, the company behind the revival of Nokia-branded smartphones has just released an update for its Nokia 4.2. As part of the roll-out, the update is gradually reaching an increasing number of devices. The stable Android 10 update for the device comes just about six months after the initial roll-out. HMD Global has already updated a large majority of its smartphone lineup to the latest version of Android. This new update comes just a month after the company shared an updated Android 10 upgrade road map. 4.2 started receiving the update just days after HMD Global started rolling out the upgrade to Nokia 3.2 devices. Let’s check out the details about the new update here. Also Read - Nokia 3.2 Android 10 update roll out begins in India

Nokia 4.2 Android 10 upgrade details

Juho Sarvikas, the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global announced the roll-out of the update on his Twitter handle. In addition, he also shared a link directing us to the official announcement page on the Nokia Community forum. Inspecting the announcement post, we get a better idea about the roll-out of the update. The company is rolling out the update in 43 countries across the world as part of the first wave. HMD Global is also releasing the update in India and the United States. You can check the entire list in the post. Also Read - Nokia 9.2/ 9.3 with Snapdragon 865 tipped to launch in H2 2020

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review

Beyond the list of countries, the post also shared information about the update rollout. According to the details, the company will release the update to 10 percent of users on the first day. Once HMD Global has confirmed that there are no hidden system-breaking bugs, it will release the update to more users. 50 percent of the users will get the update on April 12 and rest on April 14, 2020. The company will update the post when it starts with the second wave of the Nokia 4.2 update. Also Read - HMD Global's Nokia makes its first-ever profit in Q4 2019

Features Nokia 4.2
Price 10990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 5.71-inch HD+-1520 x 720 pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 8MP
Battery 3,000mAh

  • Published Date: April 10, 2020 10:20 AM IST

