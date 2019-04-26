comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 listed on official India website; likely to launch soon
News

Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 listed on official India website; likely to launch soon

News

The Nokia 4.2 and the Nokia 3.2 have been listed on the company's official India website, coupled with specifications. The devices are expected to soon make their debut in India.

  • Published: April 26, 2019 8:47 PM IST
Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2

(Photo credit: GSMArena)

Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 first made their debut earlier this year at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. Recently, the company reportedly launched the Nokia 4.2 handset in Malaysia. The Nokia 3.2 is also available for pre-order in Germany, as per Lowyat.net. Now, the devices could soon be launched in India. Both the handset have been listed on the company’s official India website, coupled with specifications.

Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 price

Furthermore, HMD Global, which is home to Nokia smartphones, is yet announcing the price and availability details of the Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 smartphones in the country. As for the global pricing, the Nokia 4.2 device comes with a starting price of $169 (approximately Rs 11,900) for the 2GB RAM/16GB storage variant.

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in April 2019

Also Read

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in April 2019

There is also the 3GB RAM/32GB storage configuration, which is priced at $199 (approximately Rs 14,000). The more budget-friendly Nokia 3.2, on the other hand, is priced at $139 (approximately Rs 9,800). For the price, you will get 2GB RAM/16GB storage variant. The higher 3GB RAM/32GB storage option retails at $169 (approximately Rs 11,900).

Nokia 4.2 specifications, features

The Nokia 4.2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset, which is accompanied by 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. There is also an option to expand the internal storage up to 400GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The device is equipped with a 5.71-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels along with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass protection. It will ship with Android 9.0 Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in April 2019

Also Read

Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in April 2019

In terms of camera department, the Nokia 4.2 comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the smartphone bears an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for capturing selfies. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Additionally, there is also a dedicated Google Assistant button on the Nokia 4.2 device.

Nokia 3.2 specifications, features

Coming to the Nokia 3.2, the handset runs Android Pie OS. It is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 CPU. It is backed by 3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage. It is also expandable up to 400GB via microSD card. The handset bears a 6.29-inch HD+ TFT display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 269ppi of pixel density. It is kept alive by a 4,000mAh battery.

Watch: Nokia 7 Plus First Look

At the back of the Nokia 4.3, there is a single 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, you get a 5-megapixel selfie snapper with an f/2.2 aperture. Connectivity wise, the device includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB port, and a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. It is also equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

  • Published Date: April 26, 2019 8:47 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 listed on official India website
News
Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 listed on official India website
How to turn yourself into an Avengers GIF

How To

How to turn yourself into an Avengers GIF

Xiaomi electric bike Himo T1 launched

News

Xiaomi electric bike Himo T1 launched

Realme maintains fourth position in Indian smartphone market

News

Realme maintains fourth position in Indian smartphone market

Reliance Jio offering up to Rs 5,300 benefit on Realme smartphnones

News

Reliance Jio offering up to Rs 5,300 benefit on Realme smartphnones

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 listed on official India website

Xiaomi electric bike Himo T1 launched

Realme maintains fourth position in Indian smartphone market

Reliance Jio offering up to Rs 5,300 benefit on Realme smartphnones

Xiaomi Mi Floor Standing AC launched

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 listed on official India website

News

Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 listed on official India website
Nokia 9 PureView reportedly has a fingerprint scanner issue

News

Nokia 9 PureView reportedly has a fingerprint scanner issue
Nokia 9 PureView update rolling out

News

Nokia 9 PureView update rolling out
Nokia 5, Nokia 6 start receiving March 2019 Android Security patch after a test delay

News

Nokia 5, Nokia 6 start receiving March 2019 Android Security patch after a test delay
Nokia 1 gets April security update with fix for critical vulnerability

News

Nokia 1 gets April security update with fix for critical vulnerability

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च की Mi Himo Electric Bicycle T1, एक चार्ज में चलेगी 120KM

फीचर फोन मार्केट में Reliance Jio का दबदबा, 30 फीसदी बाजार पर किया कब्जा

Garmin Vivosmart 4 activity tracker भारत में 12,990 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

भारत में स्मार्टफोन की सेल में गिरावट के बावजूद भी Xiaomi की बादशाहत बरकरार

5 Best Racing Games: Google Play Store से फ्री में करें डाउनलोड

News

Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 listed on official India website
News
Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 listed on official India website
Xiaomi electric bike Himo T1 launched

News

Xiaomi electric bike Himo T1 launched
Realme maintains fourth position in Indian smartphone market

News

Realme maintains fourth position in Indian smartphone market
Reliance Jio offering up to Rs 5,300 benefit on Realme smartphnones

News

Reliance Jio offering up to Rs 5,300 benefit on Realme smartphnones
Xiaomi Mi Floor Standing AC launched

News

Xiaomi Mi Floor Standing AC launched