Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 listed on official India website; likely to launch soon

Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 first made their debut earlier this year at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. Recently, the company reportedly launched the Nokia 4.2 handset in Malaysia. The Nokia 3.2 is also available for pre-order in Germany, as per Lowyat.net. Now, the devices could soon be launched in India. Both the handset have been listed on the company’s official India website, coupled with specifications.

Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 price

Furthermore, HMD Global, which is home to Nokia smartphones, is yet announcing the price and availability details of the Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 smartphones in the country. As for the global pricing, the Nokia 4.2 device comes with a starting price of $169 (approximately Rs 11,900) for the 2GB RAM/16GB storage variant.

There is also the 3GB RAM/32GB storage configuration, which is priced at $199 (approximately Rs 14,000). The more budget-friendly Nokia 3.2, on the other hand, is priced at $139 (approximately Rs 9,800). For the price, you will get 2GB RAM/16GB storage variant. The higher 3GB RAM/32GB storage option retails at $169 (approximately Rs 11,900).

Nokia 4.2 specifications, features

The Nokia 4.2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset, which is accompanied by 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. There is also an option to expand the internal storage up to 400GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The device is equipped with a 5.71-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels along with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass protection. It will ship with Android 9.0 Pie operating system out-of-the-box.

In terms of camera department, the Nokia 4.2 comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the smartphone bears an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for capturing selfies. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Additionally, there is also a dedicated Google Assistant button on the Nokia 4.2 device.

Nokia 3.2 specifications, features

Coming to the Nokia 3.2, the handset runs Android Pie OS. It is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 CPU. It is backed by 3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage. It is also expandable up to 400GB via microSD card. The handset bears a 6.29-inch HD+ TFT display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 269ppi of pixel density. It is kept alive by a 4,000mAh battery.

At the back of the Nokia 4.3, there is a single 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, you get a 5-megapixel selfie snapper with an f/2.2 aperture. Connectivity wise, the device includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB port, and a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. It is also equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.