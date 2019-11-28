comscore Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 4.2 get November 2019 security update in India
Nokia 4.2, Nokia 5.1 Plus get November 2019 security patch with the latest update

The Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 4.2 smartphones have started receiving the November security patch update.

  • Published: November 28, 2019 3:55 PM IST
HMD Global has rolled out a new update for two Nokia phones, including Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 4.2. Both the devices have started receiving the latest Android security patch for the month of November. The newly released update is currently available in only two markets, including India. The Nokia 4.2’s software update is available for those users who are based in the US.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus’ update is 87.2 MB in size, whereas the Nokia 4.2’s update is 74.8 MB in size. Nokia users can manually check for the latest software update in the phone’s settings section. If that does not work then you can try using the VPN trick to change your connection to India.

In case that does not work then you will simply have to wait for a few days to get the update. The new November 2019 Android security patch fixes a critical security vulnerability at the system component level. This flaw could allow remote hackers to use a specially designed file to run their own code with privileged access.

Nokia Black Friday sale: Up to Rs 5,000 discount redeemable

A few Nokia phones are available for purchase with a great discount offer, which is valid until December 1. The Rs 5,000 discount offer can be availed on the purchase of the Nokia 7.2 (4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB storage). The list also includes Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 5.1 Plus phones. The brand is giving a gift card worth Rs 2,000 on the purchase of Nokia 8.1, Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.1 Plus.

The list also includes Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 2.2 (2GB/16GB and 3GB/32GB). Further, the company is also giving a gift card worth Rs 4,000 on the purchase of the Nokia 6.2. As mentioned above, you will only be able to redeem the gift card on the next purchase from Nokia.com. At the time of purchase, you will have to apply the promo code – “GIFTCARD” to get a discount. Nokia says that the gift card will be e-mailed to customers within seven days of delivery of your selected device.

Features Nokia 4.2 Nokia 5.1 Plus
Price Rs 10,990 Rs 9,399
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC MediaTek Helio P60
OS Android 9 Pie Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 5.71-inch HD+-1520 x 720 pixels 5.8-inch 19:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera 13MP + 2MP Dual 13MP + 13MP
Front Camera 8MP 16MP
Battery 3,000mAh 3,060mAh

  • Published Date: November 28, 2019 3:55 PM IST

