HMD Global has rolled out a new update for its Nokia 4.2 smartphone. With this update, the device gets July security patch as well as dual VoLTE support. It also improves system stability and User Interface (UI). The update is being pushed out to Nokia 4.2 users in the US and India. The update is reportedly 1307.2MB in size.

Furthermore, the update brings Android 9 Pie build V1.36B. Nokia 4.2 users should see a prompt notification to download this update. Alternatively, users can manually go to Settings -> System Update and check for the update. To recall, the Nokia 4.2 phone was launched in May this year in India. The handset is currently available for Rs 8,490 via Amazon India.

Nokia 4.2 features

The Nokia 4.2 comes with a 5.71-inch TFT LCD display with HD+ (1520×720 pixels) resolution. There is a notch at the top of the phone as well. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset. It is paired with 3GB of RAM, and 32GB built-in storage. The internal memory can also be expanded up to 400GB using a microSD card slot.

For photography sessions, the Nokia 4.2 is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back. This consists of a 13-megapixel f/2.2 primary camera and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The company has also added an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

The rest of the features include a 3,000mAh battery. For security, you get a physical fingerprint sensor, which is placed at the back of the phone. The handset also offers support for face unlock feature. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone includes 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, and GPS, AGPS, and GLONASS.

As a part of Google’s Android One program, the Nokia 4.2 runs stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. There is also a built-in Google Assistant button on the device. Besides, just recently, Nokia rolled out the same July security update for the Nokia 3.1 device. The update weighs around 115.6MB in size.

