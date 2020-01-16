Nokia 4.2 update rolling out with January 2020 security patch

The Finnish smartphone maker, HMD Global, has started rolling out a new software update for the Nokia 4.2 users. The new update brings the latest January 2020 security patch to the device. As per the changelog, the update does not mention any newly included features.

The Nokia 4.2 January 2020 Android security update carries the software Build version 00WW_1_41B_SP03/00EEA_1_14B_SP03 and is about 75.3MB in size. Although the build version and size may vary depending on the region, DigiStatement reports. The update is still based on Android 9.0 Pie OS.

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process, so it should take a while before reaching all Nokia 4.2 devices globally. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> Software Update menu. Users are recommended to download the update via Wi-Fi to avoid any additional cellular data charges.

The latest security patch with this new update fixes a severe vulnerability in the device. One of these enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device. The company is likely to roll out this January 2020 security patch to more Nokia devices in the coming weeks.

Nokia 4.2 features, specifications

Nokia 4.2 smartphone flaunts a 5.71-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Nokia 4.2 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and Adreno 505 GPU. It packs a 3,000mAh battery with Fingerprint support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE and, MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

