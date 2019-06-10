HMD Global has started rolling out a new software update for the Nokia 4.2. The company had launched the smartphone in May with a price tag of Rs 10,990. The Android Pie-based update brings with it a new security patch, and an option to tweak the display color temperature. Read on to find out everything about the Nokia 4.2 software update.

Nokia 4.2 update details

The software update comes with version 1.22E, and is 439.7MB in size. It is being rolled out in India, and users will soon receive an OTA notification, NPU reports. Alternatively, one can check for the update manually by heading over to Settings -> System Updates, and then checking for an update.

As mentioned, the latest update brings May 2019 Android security patch to the Nokia 4.2. This patch fixes a critical security vulnerability in Media framework that could enable a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

The update brings in improvements to system stability, and enhancements to the overall user interface. NPU also reports that a new option has also been introduced to let users tweak the display color temperature. Essentially, users will be able to use the slider to tweak how warm or color they want their display colors to look.

Nokia 4.2 price in India, features, specifications

The Nokia 4.2 smartphone has been priced at Rs 10,990 in India. At this price range, it competes against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M30 and others.

To recap, the Nokia 4.2 features a 5.71-inch TFT LCD HD+ display, and a notch at the top. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core SoC powers the smartphone. The chipset is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB built-in storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

The Nokia 4.2 is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back for photography. This consists of a 13-megapixel f/2.2 primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The rest of the features include a 3,000mAh battery that Nokia claims is good enough to offer up to 18 hours of talk time and up to 100 hours of MP3 playback. There’s a fingerprint sensor at the back for security, and support for face unlock feature. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, and GPS, AGPS, and GLONASS.