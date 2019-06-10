comscore Nokia 4.2 update rolling out with host of improvements | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 4.2 update rolling out with May 2019 security patch, display color temperature option
News

Nokia 4.2 update rolling out with May 2019 security patch, display color temperature option

News

HMD Global is rolling out a Nokia 4.2 update that brings in a bunch of improvements, and May 2019 security patch. The smartphone runs Android Pie OS.

  • Published: June 10, 2019 11:06 AM IST
Nokia 4.2 (5)

HMD Global has started rolling out a new software update for the Nokia 4.2. The company had launched the smartphone in May with a price tag of Rs 10,990. The Android Pie-based update brings with it a new security patch, and an option to tweak the display color temperature. Read on to find out everything about the Nokia 4.2 software update.

Nokia 4.2 update details

The software update comes with version 1.22E, and is 439.7MB in size. It is being rolled out in India, and users will soon receive an OTA notification, NPU reports. Alternatively, one can check for the update manually by heading over to Settings -> System Updates, and then checking for an update.

As mentioned, the latest update brings May 2019 Android security patch to the Nokia 4.2. This patch fixes a critical security vulnerability in Media framework that could enable a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

The update brings in improvements to system stability, and enhancements to the overall user interface. NPU also reports that a new option has also been introduced to let users tweak the display color temperature. Essentially, users will be able to use the slider to tweak how warm or color they want their display colors to look.

Nokia 4.2 price in India, features, specifications

The Nokia 4.2 smartphone has been priced at Rs 10,990 in India. At this price range, it competes against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M30 and others.

To recap, the Nokia 4.2 features a 5.71-inch TFT LCD HD+ display, and a notch at the top. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core SoC powers the smartphone. The chipset is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB built-in storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

The Nokia 4.2 is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back for photography. This consists of a 13-megapixel f/2.2 primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

You Might be Interested

Nokia 4.2

Nokia 4.2

10990

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
13MP + 2MP

The rest of the features include a 3,000mAh battery that Nokia claims is good enough to offer up to 18 hours of talk time and up to 100 hours of MP3 playback. There’s a fingerprint sensor at the back for security, and support for face unlock feature. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, and GPS, AGPS, and GLONASS.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 10, 2019 11:06 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Vivo Z5x live photos leaked
News
Vivo Z5x live photos leaked
Microsoft Project Scarlett detailed at E3 2019

Gaming

Microsoft Project Scarlett detailed at E3 2019

Samsung to launch 3 smartphones in India: Report

News

Samsung to launch 3 smartphones in India: Report

Nokia 4.2 update rolling out

News

Nokia 4.2 update rolling out

Huawei s Android alternative Oak OS to go official in Q3 2019

News

Huawei s Android alternative Oak OS to go official in Q3 2019

Most Popular

OnePlus 7 Review

Nokia 2.2 First Impressions

HP Spectre X360 Review

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10+ gets May security patch

Vivo Z5x live photos leaked

Samsung to launch 3 smartphones in India: Report

Nokia 4.2 update rolling out

Huawei s Android alternative Oak OS to go official in Q3 2019

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 4.2 update rolling out

News

Nokia 4.2 update rolling out
Huawei s Android alternative Oak OS to go official in Q3 2019

News

Huawei s Android alternative Oak OS to go official in Q3 2019
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 with Snapdragon 855 SoC spotted on Geekbench

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 with Snapdragon 855 SoC spotted on Geekbench
OnePlus 7 Review

Review

OnePlus 7 Review
Nokia 8.1 gets a price cut in India; now priced at Rs 19,999

Deals

Nokia 8.1 gets a price cut in India; now priced at Rs 19,999

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 Geekbench पर Snapdragon 855 SoC के साथ हुआ स्पॉट, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Mi Super Sale: बेहतरीन डील्स के साथ यहां मिल रहे हैं Redmi 6 Pro, Mi A2, Poco F1 के साथ कई Xiaomi स्मार्टफोन्स

Infinix S4 Review : बजट सेगमेंट में ट्रिपल कैमरे सेटअप वाला मजबूत दावेदार

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 smartband 11 जून को लॉन्च से पहले 49 डॉलर में हुआ ऑनलाइन लिस्ट

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: अगले चार दिनों तक OnePlus 6T, Apple iPhones, Xiaomi स्मार्टफोन्स के साथ कई स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा बंपर डिस्काउंट

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ gets May security patch
News
Samsung Galaxy S10+ gets May security patch
Vivo Z5x live photos leaked

News

Vivo Z5x live photos leaked
Samsung to launch 3 smartphones in India: Report

News

Samsung to launch 3 smartphones in India: Report
Nokia 4.2 update rolling out

News

Nokia 4.2 update rolling out
Huawei s Android alternative Oak OS to go official in Q3 2019

News

Huawei s Android alternative Oak OS to go official in Q3 2019