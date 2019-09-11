Google rolled out the September 2019 security patch alongside its latest Android 10 update. While Android 10 has only reached a couple of devices, the latest security patch is slowly rolling out to a few devices. After Samsung, HMD Global is rolling out a Nokia 4.2 update with the security patch.

The Nokia 4.2 update is only incremental in nature, and doesn’t bring about huge changes. The update is about 60MB in size, and is rolling out in the US, NPU reports. There’s currently no word on when the update will reach other regions, including India. The fact that the Nokia 4.2 is getting the latest patch also means other Nokia devices will soon get it as well.

The Finnish company usually rolls out the update in phases, and it should reach all Nokia units in the coming days. Users will get a notification when the OTA update is ready for their devices. Alternatively, they can check manually for the update by heading over to the Settings menu -> System Updates -> Check for updates.

Nokia 4.2 features, specifications and price in India

The Nokia 4.2 launched in India back in May this year with a price tag of Rs 10,990. The device however recently got a price cut, and is now available for less than Rs 10,000. As for specifications, the Nokia 4.2 comes with a 5.71-inch TFT LCD display with HD+ (1520×720 pixels) resolution. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core SoC.

For photography, the Nokia 4.2 comes with a dual-camera setup at the back. This consists of a 13-megapixel f/2.2 primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The rest of the features include a 3,000mAh battery, and a physical fingerprint sensor placed at the back. There’s also support for face unlock. As a part of Google’s Android One program, the Nokia 4.2 runs stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

