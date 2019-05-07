Nokia 4.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 2 Pro: Price in India, specifications, features compared

HMD Global has added one more smartphone in the affordable range of Nokia-branded devices in India with Nokia 4.2. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 10,990, which makes it a segment rival against the popular Realme 2 Pro and Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Note 7. Buyers will be able to choose from Black, and Pink Sand color options.

The Nokia 4.2 offers similar design as the Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus, that were launched last year. The smartphone is essentially focused for offline market, where mostly Chinese brands like Oppo and Vivo have dominance. The handset will be initially discounted by Rs 500 until June 10, 2019. Consumers will be able to take this benefit using promo code “LAUNCHOFFER” on the Nokia website. There are quite a few smartphones in this price range offline, but the direct rivals that one should take a look at would be the Redmi Note 7 and Realme 2 Pro. Here’s what is different between Nokia 4.2, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Realme 2 Pro smartphones in terms of specifications and features.

Nokia 4.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 2 Pro: Price, availability

The Nokia 4.2 is an offline targeted smartphone, which will retail at Rs 10,990 in India. It will be offered in a single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant via offline retail channels as well as Nokia‘s online store. The Redmi Note 7, on the other hand, is offered in two storage models – the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage priced at Rs 9,999, whereas the higher storage model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 11,999. It can be purchased anytime online on Flipkart and Mi.com, while the offline sale is only through Mi Home stores for now.

Coming to the Realme 2 Pro, the smartphone received a permanent price cut in India, and it now starts at Rs 11,990. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will now be available for Rs 11,990 as opposed to Rs 12,990. The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage will be available for Rs 13,990 while the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 15,990. The handset is available through Flipkart, Realme website and partner retail MyJio, Reliance Digital stores across India.

Nokia 4.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 2 Pro: Specifications

Talking about specifications, the Nokia 4.2 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (720×1520 pixels) TFT LCD display with waterdrop notch design. But the other two – Redmi Note 7 and Realme 2 Pro – boast a 6.3-inch display panel, and these are FHD+ resolution panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The Nokia 4.2 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, which is not that powerful as compared to the other two smartphones’ chipsets. This comes paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, which can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 400GB). On the other hand, the Redmi Note 7 and Realme 2 Pro offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. While Note 7 only gets 3GB/4GB RAM with 32GB/64GB internal storage, the Realme 2 Pro comes in 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB RAM options including internal storage options of 64GB and 128GB support.

Nokia 4.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 2 Pro: Cameras

All three smartphones here come with dual-camera setup at the back. Starting with the latest Nokia 4.2, it comes with a 13-megapixel f/2.2 primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies onboard. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 7 comes with a 12-megapixel primary snapper paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and it comes with a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies. Lastly, we have the Realme 2 Pro sports a 16-megapixel primary camera paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Nokia 4.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 2 Pro: Battery, connectivity and OS

To keep things ticking, the Nokia 4.2 comes with a 3,000mAh battery with Micro-USB charging port and Nokia claims that it is good enough to offer up to 18 hours of talk time, up to 100 hours of MP3 playback. The Redmi Note 7 comes with a bigger 4,000mAh battery, and fast charging support with USB Type C. The Realme 2 Pro, on the other hand, comes with 3,500mAh battery and Micro-USB charging port.

Connectivity options across all smartphones include dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE connectivity, Bluetooth, GPS and Wi-Fi. Talking about operating system, the Realme 2 Pro only ships with Android 8.1 (Oreo), while the other two – Redmi Note 7 and Nokia 4.2 – run the latest Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box.

Nokia 4.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 2 Pro: Comparison table