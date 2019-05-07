comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Nokia 4.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 2 Pro: Price in India, specifications, features compared
News

Nokia 4.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 2 Pro: Price in India, specifications, features compared

News

Here's what is different between Nokia 4.2, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Realme 2 Pro smartphones in terms of specifications and features.

  • Published: May 7, 2019 6:35 PM IST
Nokia 4.2 (9)

HMD Global has added one more smartphone in the affordable range of Nokia-branded devices in India with Nokia 4.2. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 10,990, which makes it a segment rival against the popular Realme 2 Pro and Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Note 7. Buyers will be able to choose from Black, and Pink Sand color options.

The Nokia 4.2 offers similar design as the Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus, that were launched last year. The smartphone is essentially focused for offline market, where mostly Chinese brands like Oppo and Vivo have dominance. The handset will be initially discounted by Rs 500 until June 10, 2019. Consumers will be able to take this benefit using promo code “LAUNCHOFFER” on the Nokia website. There are quite a few smartphones in this price range offline, but the direct rivals that one should take a look at would be the Redmi Note 7 and Realme 2 Pro. Here’s what is different between Nokia 4.2, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Realme 2 Pro smartphones in terms of specifications and features.

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in May 2019

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in May 2019

Nokia 4.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 2 Pro: Price, availability

The Nokia 4.2 is an offline targeted smartphone, which will retail at Rs 10,990 in India. It will be offered in a single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant via offline retail channels as well as Nokia‘s online store. The Redmi Note 7, on the other hand, is offered in two storage models – the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage priced at Rs 9,999, whereas the higher storage model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 11,999. It can be purchased anytime online on Flipkart and Mi.com, while the offline sale is only through Mi Home stores for now.

Coming to the Realme 2 Pro, the smartphone received a permanent price cut in India, and it now starts at Rs 11,990. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will now be available for Rs 11,990 as opposed to Rs 12,990. The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage will be available for Rs 13,990 while the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 15,990. The handset is available through Flipkart, Realme website and partner retail MyJio, Reliance Digital stores across India.

Nokia 4.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 2 Pro: Specifications

Talking about specifications, the Nokia 4.2 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (720×1520 pixels) TFT LCD display with waterdrop notch design. But the other two – Redmi Note 7 and Realme 2 Pro – boast a 6.3-inch display panel, and these are FHD+ resolution panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

The Nokia 4.2 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, which is not that powerful as compared to the other two smartphones’ chipsets. This comes paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, which can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 400GB). On the other hand, the Redmi Note 7 and Realme 2 Pro offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. While Note 7 only gets 3GB/4GB RAM with 32GB/64GB internal storage, the Realme 2 Pro comes in 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB RAM options including internal storage options of 64GB and 128GB support.

Nokia 4.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 2 Pro: Cameras

All three smartphones here come with dual-camera setup at the back. Starting with the latest Nokia 4.2, it comes with a 13-megapixel f/2.2 primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. There is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies onboard. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 7 comes with a 12-megapixel primary snapper paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and it comes with a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies. Lastly, we have the Realme 2 Pro sports a 16-megapixel primary camera paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Best selfie camera smartphones under Rs 15,000 to purchase in April 2019

Also Read

Best selfie camera smartphones under Rs 15,000 to purchase in April 2019

Nokia 4.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 2 Pro: Battery, connectivity and OS

To keep things ticking, the Nokia 4.2 comes with a 3,000mAh battery with Micro-USB charging port and Nokia claims that it is good enough to offer up to 18 hours of talk time, up to 100 hours of MP3 playback. The Redmi Note 7 comes with a bigger 4,000mAh battery, and fast charging support with USB Type C. The Realme 2 Pro, on the other hand, comes with 3,500mAh battery and Micro-USB charging port.

Connectivity options across all smartphones include dual SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE connectivity, Bluetooth, GPS and Wi-Fi. Talking about operating system, the Realme 2 Pro only ships with Android 8.1 (Oreo), while the other two – Redmi Note 7 and Nokia 4.2 – run the latest Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box.

Nokia 4.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 2 Pro: Comparison table

Features Realme 2 Pro
 Nokia 4.2
 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Display 6.3-inch HD+ 5.7-inch HD+ 6.3-inch FHD+
Processor MediaTek Helio P70
octa-core		 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
octa-core		 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core
RAM 4GB/6GB/8GB 3GB 3GB/4GB
Storage 64GB/128GB
(expandable)		 32GB
(expandable)		 32GB/64GB
(non-expandable)
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel 13-megapixel+2-megapixel 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Front Camera 16-megapixel 8-megapixel 13-megapixel
Battery 3,500mAh 3,000mAh 4,000mAh
Connectivity 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
OS Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradable) Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Price Rs 11,990 (4GB/64GB)
Rs 13,990 (6GB/64GB)
Rs 15,990 (8GB/128GB)		 Rs 10,990 (3GB/32GB) Rs 9,999 (3GB/32GB)
Rs 11,999 (4GB/64GB)
  • Published Date: May 7, 2019 6:35 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Apple WWDC 2019: Top announcements expected
News
Apple WWDC 2019: Top announcements expected
Honor 20 Lite with triple rear cameras launched

News

Honor 20 Lite with triple rear cameras launched

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T get Community Beta 2

News

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T get Community Beta 2

Nokia 4.2 Review

Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Mobile titles with Xbox Live support announced

Gaming

Mobile titles with Xbox Live support announced

Most Popular

Nokia 4.2 Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo A5s Review

Nokia 4.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 2 Pro

Apple WWDC 2019: Top announcements expected

Honor 20 Lite with triple rear cameras launched

Galaxy S10 made us premium segment leader: Samsung India

Narendra Modi second most followed politician globally: Report

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 4.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 2 Pro

News

Nokia 4.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 2 Pro
Nokia 4.2 Review

Review

Nokia 4.2 Review
Nokia 8 gets new software update: Report

News

Nokia 8 gets new software update: Report
Redmi K20 Pro could be the next Redmi flagship

News

Redmi K20 Pro could be the next Redmi flagship
OnePlus 7 Pro: A look at key features

News

OnePlus 7 Pro: A look at key features

हिंदी समाचार

Google I/O 2019 : गूगल के इवेंट शुरू होने से पहले जानिए कौन से प्रोडॉक्ट लॉन्च कर सकती है Google

Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea के May 2019 में ये हैं 300 रुपये के अंदर Best prepaid recharge plans

आज से शुरू हो रहा है Google का एनुअल इवेंट Google I/O

Nokia 8 स्मार्टफोन यूजर्स को मिलने लगा नया अपडेट

Redmi आगामी 13 मई को लॉन्च कर सकती है अपना फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन

News

Nokia 4.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 2 Pro
News
Nokia 4.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 2 Pro
Apple WWDC 2019: Top announcements expected

News

Apple WWDC 2019: Top announcements expected
Honor 20 Lite with triple rear cameras launched

News

Honor 20 Lite with triple rear cameras launched
Galaxy S10 made us premium segment leader: Samsung India

News

Galaxy S10 made us premium segment leader: Samsung India
Narendra Modi second most followed politician globally: Report

News

Narendra Modi second most followed politician globally: Report